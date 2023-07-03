VP Igga urges Upper Nile communities to shun tribalism

Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga calls on the people of Upper Nile State to shun tribalism and embrace peace.

Dr. Igga made the remarks during a Shilluk cultural event in Juba on Sunday.

“The problem of South Sudan especially this one of Upper Nile is tribalism! tribalism! Tribalism has entered into the blood,” he said.

Last month, inter-communal violence erupted at the Malakal Protection of Civilians Site – leading to the death of nearly 20 people and injury of several others.

The fighting forced a section of the displaced civilians to vacate the camp which UNMISS said should have been discouraged.

Speaking on the weekend, Igga attributes the recent conflicts in the area to ethnic hatred that has deeply penetrated the minds and hearts of the people.

He is now urging the citizens of Malakal and the surrounding areas to embrace peace and make Upper Nile a great State again.

The vice president said, “If we don’t bury tribalism, tribalism might bury us.”

He then castigated the UN peacekeepers in the camp for allegedly doing nothing to mitigate the civilians fighting and called for the government to take over the camp.

“The UN with their soldiers did not do anything. Did people kill themselves with guns inside the POC, why? We said, okay it is better we protect our people by ourselves in Malakal.”

Igga further called on South Sudanese to bury nepotism which “undermines meritocracy, diminishes trust and morale, and hinders workforce development.”

“The third issue is the issue of nepotism. When a Minister is appointed in any ministry, the minister will bring people from his/her area, the Director General from his/her area, like that to the messenger from his/her area.”

“But South Sudanese, what about those tribes that do not have a minister, where will they eat in this world? Dear South Sudanese, let us clean our home and bury nepotism”.

The Sunday’s Shiluk cultural event was held under the theme: “Together towards rebuilding the greater Lelo Chieftaincy”.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Longechuk County records 7 more cases of suspected hemorrhagic fever Previous Post