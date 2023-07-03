3rd July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   VP Igga urges Upper Nile communities to shun tribalism

VP Igga urges Upper Nile communities to shun tribalism

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 7 hours ago

Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga. | File

Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga calls on the people of Upper Nile State to shun tribalism and embrace peace.

Dr. Igga made the remarks during a Shilluk cultural event in Juba on Sunday.

“The problem of South Sudan especially this one of Upper Nile is tribalism! tribalism! Tribalism has entered into the blood,” he said.

Last month, inter-communal violence erupted at the Malakal Protection of Civilians Site – leading to the death of nearly 20 people and injury of several others.

The fighting forced a section of the displaced civilians to vacate the camp which UNMISS said should have been discouraged.

Speaking on the weekend, Igga attributes the recent conflicts in the area to ethnic hatred that has deeply penetrated the minds and hearts of the people.

He is now urging the citizens of Malakal and the surrounding areas to embrace peace and make Upper Nile a great State again.

The vice president said, “If we don’t bury tribalism, tribalism might bury us.”

He then castigated the UN peacekeepers in the camp for allegedly doing nothing to mitigate the civilians fighting and called for the government to take over the camp.

“The UN with their soldiers did not do anything. Did people kill themselves with guns inside the POC, why? We said, okay it is better we protect our people by ourselves in Malakal.”

Igga further called on South Sudanese to bury nepotism which “undermines meritocracy, diminishes trust and morale, and hinders workforce development.”

“The third issue is the issue of nepotism. When a Minister is appointed in any ministry, the minister will bring people from his/her area, the Director General from his/her area, like that to the messenger from his/her area.”

“But South Sudanese, what about those tribes that do not have a minister, where will they eat in this world? Dear South Sudanese, let us clean our home and bury nepotism”.

The Sunday’s Shiluk cultural event was held under the theme: “Together towards rebuilding the greater Lelo Chieftaincy”.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi 1

Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi

Published Friday, June 30, 2023

Gov. Adil relieves Mayor Allah-Jabu 2

Gov. Adil relieves Mayor Allah-Jabu

Published Tuesday, June 27, 2023

NRA boss Athian targets SSP40 billion monthly collection 3

NRA boss Athian targets SSP40 billion monthly collection

Published Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Army command allots 350 military posts to SSPDF, SPLA-IO and SSOA 4

Army command allots 350 military posts to SSPDF, SPLA-IO and SSOA

Published Tuesday, June 27, 2023

CES tasks acting mayor to prioritize sanitation, security in Juba 5

CES tasks acting mayor to prioritize sanitation, security in Juba

Published Thursday, June 29, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM-IO to probe deadly attack on Ruweng peace delegates

Published 6 hours ago

VP Igga urges Upper Nile communities to shun tribalism

Published 7 hours ago

Longechuk County records 7 more cases of suspected hemorrhagic fever

Published 8 hours ago

SPLM-IO launches office in Upper Nile State

Published 11 hours ago

Yakani reiterates call for allocation of 1% to people with special needs

Published 12 hours ago

President Kiir to travel to Wau for SPLM rally

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!