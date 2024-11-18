18th November 2024
Cholera poses public health challenge as 6 die in escalating outbreak: MoH

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

Health Minister Yolanda Awel. (-)

The Ministry of Health said cholera continues to pose a significant public health challenge in South Sudan with 243 suspected cases and six fatalities amid rapid spread since the outbreak was declared on 28th October.

Minister Yolanda Awel Deng said the outbreak has spread beyond the epicenter in Renk to Malakal, Juba, Aweil and other parts of the country exacerbated by the prevailing humanitarian crises including the influx of people from war-torn Sudan.

She said the health ministry has established an incident management system (IMS) to ensure a multi-sectoral cholera response and prevention including enhancing surveillance and laboratory capacity.

The IMS will also strengthen case management, support infection prevention and control (IPC), improve water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), initiate vaccination using the oral cholera vaccine (OCV), and improve logistics and supply management.

“The outbreak that started in Renk has spread to Juba and Malakal and other areas that are waiting to be confirmed with 243 suspected cases, 27 culturally positive confirmed cases and six fatalities representing a case fatality rate of 2.5 percent as of November 14, 2024,” Ms. Awel said.

This was in a press briefing attended by senior humanitarian and health officials including the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan Anita Kiki Gbeho in Juba, on Sunday.

She said the Ministry of Health through the incident management team is leading a multi-sectoral response effort through enhancing surveillance with laboratory services and strengthening case management with cholera treatment established at the health facilities where cases are being detected.

Others are infection prevention and control and improvement of water sanitation and hygiene as required at the health facilities and transit centers.

Cholera is a deadly disease transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water, leaving patients with severe acute watery diarrhea and it can kill within hours if left untreated, according to WHO.

Most people infected with V. cholerae do not develop any symptoms, although the bacteria are present in their feaces for 1–10 days after infection and are shed back into the environment, potentially infecting other people.

Among people who develop symptoms, the majority have mild or moderate symptoms and a minority of patients develop acute watery diarrhea with severe dehydration.

On November 13, Doctors Without Border (MSF)’s Field Coordinator for Emergency and Programme in Renk said the cholera situation in the area could worsen primarily due to the current influx of refugees and returnees from Sudan.

Emmanuele Montobbio stated that severe overcrowding, poor hygiene and sanitation combined with inadequate clean water sources in Renk, are fueling the ongoing cholera outbreak.

