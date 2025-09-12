South Sudanese medical student killed in Cairo after evening walk

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —A fourth-year South Sudanese medical student, identified as Tong Gong, was killed by unknown assailants after an evening walk in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday.

According to Ngong Atem Akol, Chairperson of the South Sudan Medical Students Association in Egypt, Gong had left his residence in the Maadi area for an evening walk when he was attacked. He was found hours later, unconscious and bleeding profusely.

Ngong told Eye Radio that when Egyptian police arrived at the scene, they surrounded Gong but allegedly denied him immediate medical assistance, citing an ongoing investigation.

After a six-hour delay, he was handed over to his family and colleagues, but he succumbed to his injuries before reaching the hospital.

Ngong, a close associate of the deceased, said the identity of the attackers remains unknown. However, a few suspects from the South Sudanese community in Cairo have been apprehended as investigations continue.

The late Tong Gong was a medical student at the University of Cairo and was expected to graduate in two years.

His death is one of a growing number of reported incidents involving the killing of South Sudanese nationals in Cairo and other parts of Egypt in recent years.

