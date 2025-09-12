FVP Dr. Machar, Minister Puot Kang suspended ahead of trial

President Salva Kiir has suspended the First Vice President, Dr Riek Machar, and Minister of Petroleum, Puot Kang Chuol from their respective positions pending a court case against them.

The suspension comes hours after the government indicted Machar, Kang, and five other senior SPLM-IO officials of murder, treason, and crimes against humanity, amongst others.

In a statement released before the due suspension, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Joseph Geng, says the Judiciary will form a special court to try the suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and other senior member of SPLM-IO of grave crimes.

Dr. Joseph Geng made the remarks after announcing the completion of a government investigation into the case.

According to Geng, the investigation committee interrogated 83 suspects. Out of these, 21 individuals have been indicted, eight are under arrest and formally charged, while 13 remain at large.

He said 76 people were released due to insufficient evidence.

Those indicted include First Vice Dr. Riek Machar Teny, Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol, Mam Pal Dhuor, Member of National Parliament Gatwich Lam Puoch,

Others are Lt. Gen. Gabriel Duop Lam, Brig. Gen. Camilo Gatmai Kel, Mading Riek Yak, and Dominic Gatrgok Riek.

He explained that a special court has been established in line with South Sudanese law.

However, the Minister explained that the case will now move to trial before a competent court where the prosecution will present its evidence.

Dr. Joseph Geng says the Judiciary will decide on the dates of the hearings.

The charges against the accused include murder of Maj. Gen. David Majur Dak, more than 250 SSPDF soldiers, and UN personnel.

Other charges are conspiracy with the White Army, terrorism and terrorism financing, treason, destruction of public property and military assets, and crimes against humanity.

Minister Geng stressed that the investigation followed international standards.

He said the accused were informed of the charges and their right to a fair trial, including legal representation.

He added that the government remains committed to the rule of law, protection of victims and witnesses, and respect for international obligations such as the Geneva Conventions.

