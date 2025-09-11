11th September 2025

Foreign Ministry: 27 South Sudanese herders detained in Ethiopia

Author: Madrama James | Published: 5 hours ago

Ambassador Apuk Ayuel Mayen, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, addresses the media on Saturday, November 23, 2024 – Eye Radio/Lou Nelson

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has confirmed the detention of 27 South Sudanese cattle herders from Eastern Equatoria in Ethiopia.

According to Ambassador Apuk Ayuel Mayen, the ministry’s spokesperson, the herders were detained after they crossed into Ethiopian territory with weapons.

Speaking to journalists during a weekly media briefing today, Ambassador Apuk stated that the South Sudanese Embassy in Addis Ababa is currently negotiating with the Ethiopian government for the release of the herders.

“These 27 youth from Eastern Equatoria accidentally crossed the international border. They were cattle herders, so they were armed. They faced detention on the other side, and so, through our embassy in Addis Ababa, we are negotiating with the government of Ethiopia for their release,” she said.

In the same briefing, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to the safe return of South Sudanese nationals deported from various countries, including the United States, Egypt, and Libya.

Additionally, the ministry is coordinating the repatriation of six foreign nationals who were in the custody of South Sudan, underscoring the country’s dedication to upholding international law and diplomatic engagement.

11th September 2025

