Kalisto’s wife laments ‘difficult situation’, begs for his release or trial

The wife of former Juba mayor Kalisto Ladu said on Thursday that her family is going through a “very difficult situation” over his arbitrary detention and called on the authority holding her husband to release or produce him for trial.

Anne Grace Juan stated that the family is in distress after nearly a month without being informed of his whereabouts since he disappeared on the night of 30th March in Juba.

Since then, neither has the former Juba mayor been handed over to the police nor is his whereabouts known.

“So far, there is no information about him. I have not spoken to or seen him. The situation I am living in now is very difficult,” Grace said in an interview with Eye Radio.

According to his wife, he was taken away by individuals affiliated with the National Security Service.

Ms. Juan now asks the government and relevant authorities to inform them of her husband’s whereabouts and his fate.

She stated that Mr. Ladu’s parents are in a state of misery and want to know whether their son is dead or still alive.

“The situation is difficult especially for his mother and father who are losing control and saying if their son has died, they must be informed that he is dead, so they know.”

“I found the situation at home now unbearable because everyone has their own thoughts about it.”

Since Calisto’s disappearance, no government official has spoken about his whereabouts.

Grace reiterated her calls on the government and the security agency holding him to either provide him a fair trial or promptly release him.

“I am now asking for forgiveness no matter what the problem is or to bring him to trial because it has been a long time since his disappearance, and they must discuss the case so he can return home.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the spokesperson of the National Security Service reiterated that he has no comment on the matter.

However, David John stated that once he is done with consultations with leadership, he will let everyone know.

“All of you are aware that before I was very clear that I have no comment for now, but once I did all the consultations then I will let you know. Otherwise, I have no information.”

The South Sudan government has confirmed receiving a notification from the East Africa Court of Justice requesting the Ministry of Justice to respond to a lawsuit over the “illegal detention” of the former mayor.

The regional tribunal on 16th April 2024, gave Juba a 45-day ultimatum to respond to the lawsuit regarding the detention of Mr Kalisto, who was allegedly handpicked by security personnel and is being kept incommunicado.

