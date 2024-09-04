South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti

President Salva Kiir and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have discussed plans to build an alternative oil pipeline through Ethiopia to Djibouti to improve declining oil production.

This comes after the Sudan war significantly impacted the country’s oil export as a pipeline transporting 60 percent of the crude oil to Port Sudan has been damaged.

President Kiir, who is currently in Beijing, met top executives of the Chinese firm and discussed the new pipeline which will enhance export capabilities and expand extraction in Blocks 3 and 7.

His office said the proposal is a part of the government commitment to unlock the oil potential and improve energy security to facilitate infrastructure projects.

The President of CNPC, Dai Houliang, reiterated the corporation’s commitment to the strategic partnership and highlighted key areas of collaboration that can yield into mutual benefits.

Mr. Houlang also stated that provision of security to ensure the safety of workers is a top priority, adding that it is a crucial aspect of the partnership for successful operation of pipelines.

