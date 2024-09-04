4th September 2024
South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti

South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 6 hours ago

President Kiir holds meeting with CNPC president, Dai Houliang in Beijing. September 3, 2024. (Photo: Office of the President).

President Salva Kiir and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have discussed plans to build an alternative oil pipeline through Ethiopia to Djibouti to improve declining oil production.

This comes after the Sudan war significantly impacted the country’s oil export as a pipeline transporting 60 percent of the crude oil to Port Sudan has been damaged.

President Kiir, who is currently in Beijing, met top executives of the Chinese firm and discussed the new pipeline which will enhance export capabilities and expand extraction in Blocks 3 and 7.

His office said the proposal is a part of the government commitment to unlock the oil potential and improve energy security to facilitate infrastructure projects.

The President of CNPC, Dai Houliang, reiterated the corporation’s commitment to the strategic partnership and highlighted key areas of collaboration that can yield into mutual benefits.

Mr. Houlang also stated that provision of security to ensure the safety of workers is a top priority, adding that it is a crucial aspect of the partnership for successful operation of pipelines.

 

 

4th September 2024

