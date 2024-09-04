4th September 2024
Norway appoints new ambassador to South Sudan

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 hours ago

Norway ambassador to South Sudan Roar Haugsdal. (Photo: Norwegian embassy/courtesy).

Newly appointed Norwegian ambassador to South Sudan Roar Haugsdal has arrived in Juba to take up his position after succeeding former envoy Linken Nymann Berryman, the embassy announced on Tuesday.

Ambassador Haugsdal is said to have a comprehensive understanding of international relations and an extensive background in diplomacy and development collaboration.

He previously held prominent roles within the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Minister Counsellor and Charge d’affaires a.i. in Baghdad, Iraq, and Deputy Head of Mission in Amman Jordan.

Mr. Haugsdal also served in the Department of Humanitarian Affairs, and at the Norwegian Embassy in The Hague in the Netherlands.

According to the embassy, Ambassador Haugsdal is equipped to further strengthen the long-standing relationship between the Kingdom of Norway and the Republic of South Sudan.

“I am delighted to arrive in Juba to start my tenure as Norwegian Ambassador. Here, I will be focusing on key areas of Norwegian engagement in South Sudan, including supporting the implementation of the Peace Agreement, addressing the humanitarian crisis,” the envoy said to the media.

He also pledged to advance development priorities such as “education, women peace and security, good governance, and human rights. I also look forward to visiting the various regions of this vast and diverse nation.”

 

