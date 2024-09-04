Cargo traffic to South Sudan rises from 540,000 to 2 million tons in four years: Official

The outgoing Executive Secretary at the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority said his tenure as secretary, a notable increase in the number of trucks heading to South Sudan.

Omae Nyarandi said the cargo traffic has risen on annual basis from 540,000 tons in 2018 to 2 million tons in 2024.

Nyarandi, a Ugandan national, said the growth underscores a significant expansion in trade and logistics through the Port of Mombasa, particularly benefiting South Sudan.

He made the statement during handing over of office to Dr. Deng Diar Diing, a South Sudanese national, who has officially assumed the position of Executive Secretary at the Northern Corridor Secretariat in Mombasa, Kenya.

He added that the East African region should connect the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) it’s a very potential Market.

“This coming year the port of Mombasa has seen tremendous growth in cargo special to the two countries of South Sudan and DRC just to give an example when I came in 2018 cargo to South Sudan was around 540,000 tons,” he said.

“Currently, we are slightly over 2 million tons a year. We need to connect the RC Congo particularly. The eastern part of it. The other zip code was a very potential market which we can tap into but it is supporting frustrated.”

On his part, Dr. Deng Diar Diing said his appointment is significant for South Sudan, highlighting the country’s growing role in regional cooperation and development initiatives.

“To ensure that the efficiency at the crossing point on the Kenyan side with Uganda, we already have Malaba-Busia working, but they are overwhelmed” he said.

“We are going to promote the development of the Kimiti to Hakka section of the road across the borders and thereby also build the one-stop border in South Sudan which is not yet automated.”

“We will have to start this as soon as I take off and I hope by the end of my tenure, South Sudan shall be automated and integrated into the single customs territory.”

The Northern Corridor is crucial for enhancing infrastructure and trade development across the East African region.

It is formed by the East and Central African countries of Burundi, Eastern DR Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti Previous Post