4th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | Regional   |   Cargo traffic to South Sudan rises from 540,000 to 2 million tons in four years: Official

Cargo traffic to South Sudan rises from 540,000 to 2 million tons in four years: Official

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Commercial trucks convoy from Uganda. - Courtesy

The outgoing Executive Secretary at the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority said his tenure as secretary, a notable increase in the number of trucks heading to South Sudan.

Omae Nyarandi said the cargo traffic has risen on annual basis from 540,000 tons in 2018 to 2 million tons in 2024.

Nyarandi, a Ugandan national, said the growth underscores a significant expansion in trade and logistics through the Port of Mombasa, particularly benefiting South Sudan.

He made the statement during handing over of office to Dr. Deng Diar Diing, a South Sudanese national, who has officially assumed the position of Executive Secretary at the Northern Corridor Secretariat in Mombasa, Kenya.

He added that the East African region should connect the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) it’s a very potential Market.

“This coming year the port of Mombasa has seen tremendous growth in cargo special to the two countries of South Sudan and DRC just to give an example when I came in 2018 cargo to South Sudan was around 540,000 tons,” he said.

“Currently, we are slightly over 2 million tons a year. We need to connect the RC Congo particularly. The eastern part of it. The other zip code was a very potential market which we can tap into but it is supporting frustrated.”

On his part, Dr. Deng Diar Diing said his appointment is significant for South Sudan, highlighting the country’s growing role in regional cooperation and development initiatives.

“To ensure that the efficiency at the crossing point on the Kenyan side with Uganda, we already have Malaba-Busia working, but they are overwhelmed” he said.

“We are going to promote the development of the Kimiti to Hakka section of the road across the borders and thereby also build the one-stop border in South Sudan which is not yet automated.”

“We will have to start this as soon as I take off and I hope by the end of my tenure, South Sudan shall be automated and integrated into the single customs territory.”

The Northern Corridor is crucial for enhancing infrastructure and trade development across the East African region.

It is formed by the East and Central African countries of Burundi, Eastern DR Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia 1

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia

Published August 29, 2024

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference 2

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference

Published August 29, 2024

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers 3

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers

Published September 1, 2024

South Sudan currency loses 70% of value since Jan, many risk starvation: OCHA 4

South Sudan currency loses 70% of value since Jan, many risk starvation: OCHA

Published August 31, 2024

US imposes visa restrictions on South Sudanese officials over aid blockage 5

US imposes visa restrictions on South Sudanese officials over aid blockage

Published August 30, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘It’s a lie!’: Occupants of alleged police land deny demanding $10B compensation

Published 1 hour ago

US donates mpox test kits to South Sudan’s Public Health Laboratory

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament wants oil-for-development initiative suspended to pay salaries

Published 3 hours ago

Govt seeks ways to address gangsterism, create youth opportunities

Published 4 hours ago

Nunu forms committee to probe alleged malpractices in telecom companies

Published 5 hours ago

Torit mother shoots self dead after son drowns

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.