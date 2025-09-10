10th September 2025

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 7 hours ago

A group photo of key officials and development partners, including Minister of Finance and Planning Athian Diing Athian, Deputy Finance Minister Yien Gach, and Anita Kiki Gbeho, the UN Deputy Special Representative, during the launch of the South Sudan Development Plan in Juba on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Credit: Obaj Okuj/Eye Radio

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The government has officially launched the South Sudan Development Plan (2026–2036), a ten-year strategy designed to guide the country toward stability, economic growth, and sustainable development.

Speaking at the launch in Juba, September 10, Minister of Finance and Planning Athian Diing Athian described the plan as a “pivotal moment” for the nation.

He emphasized that the framework is more than just a document; it’s a strategic approach focused on inclusive, data-driven, and transparent strategies to improve the lives of current and future generations.

“This occasion marks a pivotal moment in our nation’s journey, a step toward a future defined by stability, resilience, and sustainable development,” Athian said.

“Our big agenda is to improve the lives of current and future generations through inclusive, well-coordinated, and result-driven planning and implementation.”

Athian pledged that the new plan would prioritize implementation and risk management, incorporating lessons from previous strategies with a focus on economic diversification and adaptation to political and environmental shocks. He stressed that the success of the plan would be a “shared responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Anita Kiki Gbeho, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, praised recent progress in health, including reduced maternal mortality.

However, she warned of ongoing pressures from conflict, climate shocks, and regional instability. She urged the government to ensure the plan is realistic, inclusive, and actionable, with adequate resources allocated to key social sectors like health, education, and agriculture.

Michael Ayuen Johnson, Chairperson of the Committee on Finance and Economic Planning, welcomed the plan, calling it a vital tool for the country’s growth.

He emphasized that human resources are the most important asset of any nation. “Without a human being, you cannot have roads. Without a human being, you cannot have goals,” Ayuen stated.

The South Sudan Development Plan 2026–2036 will undergo nationwide consultations before being finalized and presented to Parliament for endorsement.

