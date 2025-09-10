10th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Mayardit Academy launches first space science training program

Mayardit Academy launches first space science training program

Author: Madrama James | Published: 5 hours ago

Minister of General Education and Instructions Kuyok Abol Kuyok (center), the Israeli Ambassador to South Sudan, Gershon Kedar, and other key officials pose for a group photo with students at the launch of the space science program at the University of Juba. Credit: Madrama James/Eye Radio

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Mayardit Academy for Space Sciences, in partnership with STEMPower South Sudan, has launched the country’s first-ever air space sciences training program at the STEM Centre of the University of Juba, aiming to foster a new era of scientific exploration and innovation.

The program, a collaborative effort involving Mayardit Academy for Space Science, the University of Juba, STEMPower, Harsel, and the Embassy of Israel, is designed to inspire young minds and develop expertise in space sciences among South Sudanese students.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, September 10, Minister of General Education and Instructions Kuyok Abol Kuyok highlighted the country’s commitment to advanced science education and international partnerships.

“Integration of space science into the STEM curriculum reflects our educational commitment to providing students with the tools, knowledge, and inspirations needed to thrive in the 21st century,” he said.

Ambassador Gershon Kedar of Israel emphasized his country’s dedication to providing world-class educational opportunities.

He urged students to take advantage of the program, saying, “By studying science, you will be at the cutting edge of developing your country.”

Lucy Biel, the Director of STEMPower, called on students to actively engage with the program’s content and equipment, encouraging them to use the resources provided to advance their skills.

The launch, attended by representatives from the Ministry of General Education, the University of Juba, the National Communications Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and students from various schools, is expected to catalyze further advancements in STEMPower education across South Sudan.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal 1

Official: Spiritual leader sets condition to halt march on Malakal

Published September 6, 2025

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive 2

Pigi Commissioner pleads with Juba for help as Makuach fighters arrive

Published September 6, 2025

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General 3

Revenue Authority collects nearly SSP 1 trillion in 8 months – Commissioner General

Published September 4, 2025

Kiir announces South Sudan to import power from Ethiopian Dam 4

Kiir announces South Sudan to import power from Ethiopian Dam

Published September 9, 2025

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry 5

Over 500kg of illegal wild meat seized along Juba-Bor Highway – Wildlife Ministry

Published September 5, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mayardit Academy launches first space science training program

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan

Published 7 hours ago

Floods displace 200,000 households in Unity State

Published 7 hours ago

President Kiir returns to Juba after attending climate summit in Addis

Published 7 hours ago

UNOPS, Water Ministry sign nearly $10M flood protection deal

Published 11 hours ago

Transport Minister warns of climate change impact on South Sudan

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.