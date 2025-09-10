Mayardit Academy launches first space science training program

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Mayardit Academy for Space Sciences, in partnership with STEMPower South Sudan, has launched the country’s first-ever air space sciences training program at the STEM Centre of the University of Juba, aiming to foster a new era of scientific exploration and innovation.

The program, a collaborative effort involving Mayardit Academy for Space Science, the University of Juba, STEMPower, Harsel, and the Embassy of Israel, is designed to inspire young minds and develop expertise in space sciences among South Sudanese students.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, September 10, Minister of General Education and Instructions Kuyok Abol Kuyok highlighted the country’s commitment to advanced science education and international partnerships.

“Integration of space science into the STEM curriculum reflects our educational commitment to providing students with the tools, knowledge, and inspirations needed to thrive in the 21st century,” he said.

Ambassador Gershon Kedar of Israel emphasized his country’s dedication to providing world-class educational opportunities.

He urged students to take advantage of the program, saying, “By studying science, you will be at the cutting edge of developing your country.”

Lucy Biel, the Director of STEMPower, called on students to actively engage with the program’s content and equipment, encouraging them to use the resources provided to advance their skills.

The launch, attended by representatives from the Ministry of General Education, the University of Juba, the National Communications Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and students from various schools, is expected to catalyze further advancements in STEMPower education across South Sudan.

