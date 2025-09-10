Floods displace 200,000 households in Unity State

10th September 2025

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 7 hours ago

A section of residential homes submerged by floodwaters in Unity State – Courtesy photo.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Authorities in Unity State say that about 200,000 households have been displaced by devastating floods that swept through the area in recent weeks, with Panyijiar, Koch, Mayendit, and Leer counties being the most affected.

According to Gatwech Bipal Both, the State Information Minister, 75,000 households were displaced in Penyijar alone.

In Mayendit, nearly 60,000 households have been affected, while in Leer and Koch, the numbers stand at 39,000 and 12,336, respectively.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, September 10, Minister Both confirmed the numbers, stating, “In Panyijiar County, 75,000 households were displaced.

In Mayendit County, 58,436 households were displaced. In Leer County, 39,000 households were displaced, and in Kuc County, 12,336 households were displaced. This is exactly what happened for the last several weeks in Unity State.”

The Minister stated that the Unity State government is focused on ensuring the security of the displaced people and is coordinating with humanitarian agencies to scale up relief services.

He noted that the situation is overwhelming and appealed for additional support from national and international partners.

“The Unity State government… has ensured the security of displaced people,” he said, adding that “the Unity State government is now in coordination with partners to scale up the relief service for the displaced people.”

The displacement comes after the state reported three consecutive days of heavy rainfall in May 2025, which caused severe destruction and resulted in five confirmed deaths.

