18th July 2024
NEC seeks SSP.740M to process 2023 S.4 results

Author: Sebit Patrict | Published: 6 hours ago

Simon Nyok Deng, the Secretary General of National Examination Council | Photo | Sebit Patrick

The National Examination Council has appealed to the Finance Ministry for 740 million South Sudan Pounds to conclude the final stage of processing the 2023 S.4 examination results

Simon Nyok Deng, the Examination Council Secretary general said exams making are supposed to be processed immediately at least in a period of three weeks.

But due to lack of resources, Nyok said it did not move as planned.

“At least in a period of two three weeks with the return of scripts from the states to Juba and then to the marking centers but due to lack of resources we have not been able to move as planned.

“These exams results were supposed to be released by March the latest, but unfortunately here we are,” he said.

Nyok adds that they have covered most of the processes and that the funds once availed would cover the final stage.

“We need roughly 740 million pounds, that is the balance that was left. This application was made last year in October and because of the challenges that faced the ministry of finance, they have not been able to avail the funds.

“Fortunately we have covered much of the processes and the one that has not been paid and then call for the council meeting to vet and approve the results for release… So we are optimistic that once they avail this funds we can be able to call for the council and release the results.”

However, when asked for an alternative if the ministry of finance fails, the secretary said the council has no plan B.

