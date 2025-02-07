South Sudan assures UNSC it will accelerate peace implementation

South Sudan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has acknowledged concerns over delays in transitioning the country to democratic governance, adding that efforts are underway to accelerate the 2018 peace deal.

Amb. Cecilia Adeng was addressing concerns of UN Security Council members in their Wednesday meeting on the situation in South Sudan, where they noted little to lack of progress in most of the critical tasks in the agreement.

Ms. Adeng said is determined to implement the peace deal that has restored political stability in the country, as well as all prerequisite to the conduct of free and fair elections.

“Mr. President, we recognize the concerns raised regarding the delays in the transitional process and assure this Council that every effort is being made to accelerate the key milestones, particularly the preparation for the fair and free and credible elections,” she said.

South Sudan’s diplomat acknowledged challenges facing the electoral and transitional institutions and reaffirmed government’s willingness to provide necessary funding and institutional support.

Adeng added: “the government has been taking significant steps towards the drafting of the permanent constitution and that will reflect the aspiration of the people of South Sudan and lay the foundation for a stable democratic future.”

In his briefing, the head of UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said the transitional government must adopt a timeline to tackle pending provisions necessary for the conduct of elections, warning that the clock is already ticking.

Nicholas Haysom said the lack of government funding and delayed legal and political decisions are slowing the implementation processes down – with the full deployment of forces and electoral preparation tasks far behind schedule.

The diplomat said neither UNMISS nor the international community can provide the much needed support if the government fails to show political will to implement the agreement.

Gen. Charles Tai Gituai, chairperson of peace monitoring body R-JMEC, made a similar call for urgent demonstration of political will and increased funding to ensure the successful implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

A U.S. diplomat also told the UN Security Council that the transitional government has consistently failed to meet even the most basic requirements to end the transitional period peacefully despite regional and international support.

Amb. John Kelley, Political Minister Counsellor, told the Council that South Sudanese deserve peace, freedom to participate in civic and political processes, and a responsive government.

“Instead, transitional government leaders have consistently failed to take the minimal steps required to create the conditions necessary to bring the transitional period to a peaceful conclusion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amb. Adeng reiterated that the deployment of the unified forces remains a top priority for her country despite ongoing logistical and financial challenges.

