Juba schools see low enrollment rate on reopening weeks

Some public primary and secondary school teachers in Juba have reported low registration rate for learners in the academic year 2025, attributing the sharp reduction to the country’s economy hardships.

On Monday, February 3, the Ministry of General Education and Instruction confirmed the official reopening of public schools across the country.

An Eye Radio assessment has however discovered that some public schools are still struggling to secure enough enrollment of learners.

Teachers interviewed by this station said their schools continue to experience reduced enrollment rate for pupils and students for the academic year 2025 due the financial crisis facing the country.

Clementina Kiden, the Headmistress of Juba Girls Primary School – said her school has enrolled only 35 pupils compared to the same time last year – when number of pupils registered were more than 500.

“This is because of the ongoing crisis. The country is facing a lot of challenges now. Salaries have not been paid and the government salary is very little. It cannot afford anything,” she said.

She said the dwindling rate is due to the economic crisis that may have prevents parents and guardians from buying necessary school requirements.

On his part, George Kenyi, Headmaster of Juba Day Secondary School, said his institution has registered less than 100 students.

In what he described as a dilemma, George equally attributed the situation to the country’s turbulent economic situation.

“So far, we have registered less than 100 students who have enrolled. The reporting back to school is so poor, and we know poverty is now fighting every family,” he said.

“But the problem with community is that all people across the country do not now believe in government schools.”

Both teachers also called on the government to intervene and address the teachers’ welfare across the country including payment of the pending 14 months’ salary arrears.

South Sudan has the world’s highest proportion of out-of-school children, with 72 percent of children out of school, according to UNICEF. A 2020 World Bank report also indicated that only 48 percent of South Sudan youth are literate.

On January 30, 2025, a group young reporters from UN children’s charity launched a Back to School campaign to encourage parents to return children to learning, including nearly three million already dropped out across the country.

The initiative aimed to raise awareness about the importance of education and encouraging young people and families to prioritize schooling amid financial struggles.

In January 2023, President Salva Kiir declared free education and directed relevant government ministries to ensure that primary and secondary education is free throughout the country.

The president said education is the priority of his administration and that the government has decided to impose free education to help families with high registration fees.

The policy has been welcomed by civil society and rights groups, as an important step to help thousands of children return to learning.

