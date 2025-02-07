With extended govt due soon, peace monitor urges urgent political will, funding

The Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) call on South Sudan leaders to urgently demonstrate political will and increased funding to ensure the successful implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

In a briefing to UN Security Council on Wednesday, R-JMEC Interim Chairperson Ambassador Charles Tai Gituai said there is a critical need for the parties to accelerate the peace implementation phase.

“With the extended Transitional Period due to begin in just over two weeks, key immediate requirements are the demonstration of political will and provision of funding for the Agreement institutions and mechanisms,” Gituai said.

On 21st September 2024, President Kiir signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution of 2011, signaling the official postponement of the country’s first-ever elections.

This came after the parliament unanimously endorsed the constitutional amendment that was passed by the cabinet and peace monitoring body R-JMEC amid tight deadlines and concerns over the necessity of another extension.

The decision was reportedly agreed because most of the critical peace provisions, including security arrangements, permanent constitution-making, electoral preparations, and other issues that could enable credible elections, remain pending.

Gituai further stressed that the harmonization of the work plans of the National Elections Commission (NEC) and National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC), and completion of the unification of forces are urgently required.

He told the Council, that the National Elections Commission (NEC) has completed its election preparation plans and opened offices across the country.

The peace observer said though the electoral body made initial preparations and opened offices across the country, financial constraints continue to hinder progress, and armed political parties are unable to register for elections citing the incomplete unification of forces process.

He also noted that the SPLM/A-IO and members of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) are yet to disarm, which delays their participation in the electoral process.

Amb. Gituai also commended the National Constitutional Amendment Committee and Judicial Reform Committee for successfully completing their mandates and laying the groundwork for essential legal and judicial reforms.

The National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC) has however been delayed due to a lack of resources, he said.

He noted that, the ceasefire holds, but skirmishes between the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces and SPLM/A-IO over illegal checkpoints in Western Equatoria have raised concerns.

Gituai said the unification of forces remains slow, with only 55,000 of the targeted 83,000 troops trained and graduated.

Meanwhile, he said progress in Transitional Justice continues, with the establishment of the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing but delays remain in setting up the Hybrid Court for South Sudan.

RJMEC is calling for renewed international support and urges the government to prioritize peace efforts to ensure South Sudan’s first democratic elections in December 2026.

“The people of South Sudan are looking forward to a positive outcome of these talks and hoping that it will bring practical and enhanced transformative approaches in addressing the root causes of conflict, and will hasten the implementation of the Peace Agreement,” he said.

