South Sudan leaders failed to meet basic requirements for election: U.S. envoy

South Sudan’s transitional government has consistently failed to meet even the most basic expectations to end the transitional period peacefully despite regional and international support, a U.S. diplomat told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

The country has never held elections since independence in 2011 and is ruled through transitional periods resulting from peace agreements negotiated over years of conflict. Such interim periods have been extended four times since 2015.

The latest extension was on 21st September 2024 – when President Kiir signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution of 2011, signaling the official postponement of elections supposed to be held on December that year.

Amb. John Kelley, Political Minister Counsellor, told the Security Council that South Sudanese deserve peace, freedom to participate in civic and political processes, and a responsive government.

“Instead, transitional government leaders have consistently failed to take the minimal steps required to create the conditions necessary to bring the transitional period to a peaceful conclusion,” he said.

The diplomatic expressed concerns over the “lack of progress” in the 2018 peace implementation, despite significant regional and international support.

According to him, South Sudanese leaders have shown no political will to create space for civic and political engagement and move the country towards elections.

“They have also failed to use public revenue transparently to address public needs, while demanding the international community continue to fund basic public services.”

Amb. Kelley further pointed out that the transitional government has collectively failed to implement the necessary standards for free, fair, and peaceful elections.

“In fact, they have made matters worse, as evidenced by their giving of the National Security Service (NSS) warrantless arrest and detention powers.”

“We call on them to open civic and political space as a path towards free, fair and peaceful elections and allow citizens to meaningfully engage in domestic government, to fund electoral institutions, establish the necessary unified forces, and engage high-level dialogue in Juba where all parties reject violence as a political tool.”

The U.S. envoy urged the transitional government to act swiftly and responsibly in using public revenue for public purposes, rather than for the benefit of what he called a “small corrupt elite.”

He further highlighted the need for a consistent system to ensure tax exemptions for foreign assistance, UN agencies, and diplomatic missions, to reduce risks and costs of delivering aid to South Sudan.

In the same meeting, the head of UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), called on the transitional government to adopt a timeline to tackle pending provisions necessary for the conduct of elections, warning that the clock is ticking while many critical remain lagging.

Nicholas Haysom said the lack of government funding and delayed legal and political decisions are slowing the implementation processes down – with the full deployment of forces and electoral preparation tasks far behind schedule.

The diplomat said neither UNMISS nor the international community can provide the much needed support if the government fails to show political will to implement the agreement.

The Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (R-JMEC) made a similar call for urgent demonstration of political will and increased funding to ensure the successful implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

In response, South Sudan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amb. Cecilia Adeng, acknowledged concerns over delays in the transitional process. She assured the Council that efforts are underway to accelerate the peace deal.

Amb. Adeng said the government is making every effort to accelerate key milestones, particularly in preparation for free, fair, and credible elections.

