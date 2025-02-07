South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health has declared Mpox outbreak after confirming country’s first case of the virus in Juba, acting health minister James Hoth Mai declared in a press conference on Friday.

Minister Mai said the case is of a 31-year-old Ugandan man residing at Juba’s Kopuri suburb and is being managed by a team of health experts at Gudele Hospital.

“The Ministry of Health would like to notify the general public about the declaration of an outbreak of the Mpox in South Sudan. This outbreak is declared following a confirmation by the National Public Health Laboratory on Feb 6,” he announced.

“Sample collected from a 31-year-old male, a Ugandan national and a resident of Kafuri camp at Luri Payam, Juba.”

The acting health minister narrated that the patient presented with fever, rash and body itching with symptom onset on 22nd January 2025.

Dr. Kidiende Chong, Director General of Preventive Health Services and Emergency Response, said the ministry has mobilized a team of expert who are currently investigating the incident and tracing possible contacts.

“We have the first case which we investigated and confirmed and we mobilized the team of experts that are currently investigating and the report will be out,” he said.

“Once the report is out, we’ll be able to let the public know if there is any possible case that will be detected. But be rest assured, all the possible contacts are going to be enlisted and they will be investigated.”

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative for South Sudan Dr. Humphrey Karamagi said the patient starting becoming ill on Thursday afternoon, and commended the health ministry for its swift response.

Dr. Karamagi reiterated that Mpox is a public health emergency of international concern, and promised to work with South Sudan government in combating the outbreak.

Mpox is an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy.

It is said to spread from person to person mainly through close contact with someone who has mpox, including members of a household.

South Sudan has been on high alert since August 2024 when the new strain was recorded among some of its neighbors including Kenya, Uganda, DRC, and Central Africa Republic.

