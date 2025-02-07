7th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Breaking News | Health | News   |   South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak

South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak

Authors: Darlington Moses | Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

Mpox patient presenting rash symptoms - Courtesy

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health has declared Mpox outbreak after confirming country’s first case of the virus in Juba, acting health minister James Hoth Mai declared in a press conference on Friday.

Minister Mai said the case is of a 31-year-old Ugandan man residing at Juba’s Kopuri suburb and is being managed by a team of health experts at Gudele Hospital.

“The Ministry of Health would like to notify the general public about the declaration of an outbreak of the Mpox in South Sudan. This outbreak is declared following a confirmation by the National Public Health Laboratory on Feb 6,” he announced.

“Sample collected from a 31-year-old male, a Ugandan national and a resident of Kafuri camp at Luri Payam, Juba.”

The acting health minister narrated that the patient presented with fever, rash and body itching with symptom onset on 22nd January 2025.

Dr. Kidiende Chong, Director General of Preventive Health Services and Emergency Response, said the ministry has mobilized a team of expert who are currently investigating the incident and tracing possible contacts.

“We have the first case which we investigated and confirmed and we mobilized the team of experts that are currently investigating and the report will be out,” he said.

“Once the report is out, we’ll be able to let the public know if there is any possible case that will be detected. But be rest assured, all the possible contacts are going to be enlisted and they will be investigated.”

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative for South Sudan Dr. Humphrey Karamagi said the patient starting becoming ill on Thursday afternoon, and commended the health ministry for its swift response.

Dr. Karamagi reiterated that Mpox is a public health emergency of international concern, and promised to work with South Sudan government in combating the outbreak.

Mpox is an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy.

It is said to spread from person to person mainly through close contact with someone who has mpox, including members of a household.

South Sudan has been on high alert since August 2024 when the new strain was recorded among some of its neighbors including Kenya, Uganda, DRC, and Central Africa Republic.

Popular Stories
23 South Sudanese set for deportation as U.S cracksdown on immigrants 1

23 South Sudanese set for deportation as U.S cracksdown on immigrants

Published February 1, 2025

Community leader calls for calm after 41 killed in Magwi cattle camp attacks 2

Community leader calls for calm after 41 killed in Magwi cattle camp attacks

Published February 3, 2025

Jonglei accuses Pibor youth of Nyolo cattle raid, Pibor denies allegations 3

Jonglei accuses Pibor youth of Nyolo cattle raid, Pibor denies allegations

Published February 3, 2025

Group urges safe corridor for return of South Sudanese, as Sudan airlifts citizens 4

Group urges safe corridor for return of South Sudanese, as Sudan airlifts citizens

Published February 3, 2025

MP urges urgent intervention to de-escalate Magwi conflict 5

MP urges urgent intervention to de-escalate Magwi conflict

Published February 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Jamous FC climb to the top ofSSPL after 4-3 win over Koryom Bor

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan assures UNSC it will accelerate peace implementation

Published 6 hours ago

Juba schools see low enrollment rate on reopening weeks

Published 6 hours ago

Finance Minister calls for empowering local institutions for sustainable development

Published 7 hours ago

‘True leadership is not about power’: South Sudan honors good deeds of Jimmy Carter

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak

Read more...
Share