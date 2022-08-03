Some youths welcome Machar’s rejection of hefty dowry

Some of the youths have welcomed the First Vice President’s rejection of the higher dowry prices offered during his daughter’s customary marriage.

Reactions to Dr. Machar’s daughter’s marriage have been numerous, and most of the comments made have been about the cost of dowry.

Machar turned down an offer of 500 cows as dowry, over the weekend, and decided to marry off his daughter with 45 cows.

Some of the youths who spoke to Eye Radio on Tuesday said they welcomed the step taken by the First Vice President as a good example from a senior government official.

“I agreed with him 100% because according to the culture and tradition, ladies are encouraged not to be at their fathers’ home, and the youths to marry,” one of the youths told Eye Radio.

“No one should remain single, but if they increase the number of cows, where can we get the cows?

“The decision of the First Vice President is a wise decision reducing the number of cows to 40, it is good for citizens to see the leaders and responsible persons in the country are also marrying in less dowry so that anyone can see and say I can also marry a daughter of top leaders,” said another youth.

“I was married to 3 cows before but nowadays they are demanding 300 to 500 cows. And if they reduced it up to 50 it wouldn’t be a problem, all of us will marry,” said a young man.

“We have our brothers who are now over 40-year-old, and for them to marry it’s a challenge, they told them 50 cows from where can we get that?

“We have our brothers who are as young as 23, 24, and 25-year-old who don’t know what their future will look like. I wish other people will also do what Dr. Riek has done so that all of us will get married.”

Some of the citizens also urged the government to empower the youth by building factories that can create jobs in the county.

Last week, the son-in-law of the First Vice President, William Deng Rehan aka Willdee proposed and engaged Meer Riek Machar in Juba.

Machar’s Press Secretary Puok Both described the marriage as a symbolic message to the South Sudanese for cultural commitment.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter