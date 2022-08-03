3rd August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | States   |   MP shocked as Malakal’s surgery ward becomes dogs’ den

MP shocked as Malakal’s surgery ward becomes dogs’ den

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 10 hours ago

Rare photo extended to Eye Radio shows dogs lying on surgery beds at the abandoned surgery ward of Malakal Teaching Hospital. | Photo: Press office/ Upper Nile Parliament.

The Speaker of the Upper Nile State Assembly said he was shocked by the dire condition at Malakal Teaching Hospital, as the surgery ward became a den for dogs.

In a press statement after a visit to the facility on Tuesday, Honorable Chuol Dep Kier also found out that the hospital mortuary is currently occupied by flood-affected populations from Jonglei state.

Malakal Teaching Hospital was partly destroyed during the conflict of 2013, which left most of its infrastructures in disrepair.

The state hospital is reportedly suffering other setbacks, including an insufficient supply of medicine, understaffing, and electricity blackouts.

The Director General and staff of the hospital Dr. Nyango Adwok appealed for the renovation of destroyed structures at the hospital.

He also called for the unification of the workforce from the five defunct states into one financial pool.

In April this year, Acting Director General Dr. Adwok Nyango said they have no choice but to keep dead bodies in the same room with inpatients after the only mortuary was destroyed during the civil war.

Dr. Nyango told Eye Radio that the health facility receives about 100 outpatients a day and admits about 20 patients daily who get to be mixed up with dead bodies.

According to him, the facility was faced with shortages of drugs, and a lack of testing kits for HIV and Hepatitis B amidst rising cases of the diseases in the town.

The official also said the facility is also understaffed presenting another blow to their work in providing health services to the populace.

However, the National Minister of Health Yolanda Awel Garang labeled reports about the lack of mortuaries at Malakal Teaching Hospital as untrue.

Speaker Chuol Dep Kir and other lawmakers toured Malakal Teaching Hospital. | Tuesday 2nd August 2022. | [Photo: Upper Nile Parliament.]

Popular Stories
UK warns citizens against travel to S. Sudan 1

UK warns citizens against travel to S. Sudan

Published Monday, August 1, 2022

SSPDF claims it “killed 65 rebels” in Mayom as army declares full offensive 2

SSPDF claims it “killed 65 rebels” in Mayom as army declares full offensive

Published Thursday, July 28, 2022

Machar marries off daughter with 45 cows in customary marriage 3

Machar marries off daughter with 45 cows in customary marriage

Published Monday, August 1, 2022

Bright Stars coach “sorry” for defeat to Ethiopia 4

Bright Stars coach “sorry” for defeat to Ethiopia

Published Sunday, July 31, 2022

Museveni slams wetland degraders: “You are not cleverer than God” 5

Museveni slams wetland degraders: “You are not cleverer than God”

Published Sunday, July 31, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Education Sector gets increased budget for the first time

Published 3 hours ago

29 dead as floods disaster battered Uganda’s Mbale city

Published 5 hours ago

CTSAM-VM struggling to fulfill mandate after U.S. pullout – Gen Asrat

Published 6 hours ago

Citizens want elections, not extension of interim period, gov’t told

Published 6 hours ago

S. Sudan on alert as Congo, Sudan record monkeypox cases

Published 7 hours ago

Rumbek school backs detained teachers outlawed by government

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.