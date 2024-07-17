You are here: Home | Governance | News | Soldier shot dead while fishing in Mangala Payam
An SSPDF soldier was shot dead while fishing in Mangalla Payam early this week, according to a local chief.
Zakayo Legge Ladu said gunshots were heard on Monday 16th July 2024 when they visited the scene and found a floating boat of the deceased.
“On 16th July there was a soldier who went to the river for fishing when gunshots were heard. After that we saw a shot boat in the river with no person on it,” he said
Chief Legge believes the slain man he identified only as Wani was thrown into the Nile river.
“Later, we went to the area and we found there was no one. He [the deceased] was shot and thrown into the river and up to now we did not find the body,” he added.
Chief Legge said search to find the body of the fisherman is ongoing. The motive behind the killing is unknown.
