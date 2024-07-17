17th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Soldier shot dead while fishing in Mangala Payam

Soldier shot dead while fishing in Mangala Payam

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 2 hours ago

Aerial of Juba, the capital of South Sudan, with the river Nile running in the middle. Juba downtown is upper middle close to the river, and the airport can be seen upper left. The picture is from the south to the north.

An SSPDF soldier was shot dead while fishing in Mangalla Payam early this week, according to a local chief.

Zakayo Legge Ladu said gunshots were heard on Monday 16th July 2024 when they visited the scene and found a floating boat of the deceased.

“On 16th July there was a soldier who went to the river for fishing when gunshots were heard. After that we saw a shot boat in the river with no person on it,” he said

Chief Legge believes the slain man he identified only as Wani was thrown into the Nile river.

“Later, we went to the area and we found there was no one. He [the deceased] was shot and thrown into the river and up to now we did not find the body,” he added.

Chief Legge said search to find the body of the fisherman is ongoing. The motive behind the killing is unknown.

Popular Stories
Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum 1

Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum

Published Friday, July 12, 2024

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi 2

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

Ugandan army detains 3 SSPDF soldiers, say Magwi officers 3

Ugandan army detains 3 SSPDF soldiers, say Magwi officers

Published Tuesday, July 16, 2024

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding 4

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding

Published Monday, July 15, 2024

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD 5

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Soldier shot dead while fishing in Mangala Payam

Published 2 hours ago

Panyijiar Commissioner denies arrest orders amid political dispute

Published 2 hours ago

Oil and gas alone can’t ensure strong economy, says Awow

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament advances Transitional Justice and Reparation bills to second reading

Published 2 hours ago

468 killed in January-to-March widespread attacks – UNMISS

Published 2 hours ago

Abyei authorities declare hepatitis E outbreak

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!