17th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Panyijiar Commissioner denies arrest orders amid political dispute

Panyijiar Commissioner denies arrest orders amid political dispute

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Aerial view of Ganyliel town of Panyijiar County in Unity State. (Photo: IOM).

The Panyijiar County Commissioner in Unity State has denied allegations that he ordered the arrest of 25 individuals, including humanitarian workers, in the area amid a political dispute.

In a post on social media yesterday, a group of youth alleged that 15 intellectuals and aid workers hailing from the area were arrested and chained on Saturday 13th July.

The group listed the names of those it said were arrested on the orders of the County Commissioner.

“Mr Gattut Koang who is in charge of police for Payinjiar County has arrested officials and humanitarian aid workers in Nyal Payam of Payinjiar County under the directive of the Commissioner who is currently in Bentiu. Among them is Gai Dalbek who is one of the senior youths in Nyal Payam,” the statement partially reads.

The youth group said it is worried about detainees’ health as they have been denied drinking water, food and other essential needs.

They claimed the detainees’ families and relatives have been allowed to visit them

When contacted, Commissioner Majok Bol denied the allegations saying, nobody has been arrested.

He describes the accusation as a white lie.

This is a white lie, we have not arrested 25 people, and those people who are creating this story are provoking the situation and anti-peace in the area,” said Commissioner Majok.

“They are spreading this false information because they knew people I am in Bentiu, so they want to misinform people on the media that 25 people have been arrested by the commissioner of Panyijiar, this is not true, and you will not find that on the ground,” he said.

Popular Stories
Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum 1

Sudan govt orders foreigners including South Sudanese out of Khartoum

Published Friday, July 12, 2024

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi 2

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

Ugandan army detains 3 SSPDF soldiers, say Magwi officers 3

Ugandan army detains 3 SSPDF soldiers, say Magwi officers

Published Tuesday, July 16, 2024

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding 4

South Sudan-Uganda electricity export deal to receive $300 million funding

Published Monday, July 15, 2024

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD 5

S. Sudan to experience heavy-down pours till mid-next week -IGAD

Published Thursday, July 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Soldier shot dead while fishing in Mangala Payam

Published 2 hours ago

Panyijiar Commissioner denies arrest orders amid political dispute

Published 2 hours ago

Oil and gas alone can’t ensure strong economy, says Awow

Published 2 hours ago

Parliament advances Transitional Justice and Reparation bills to second reading

Published 2 hours ago

468 killed in January-to-March widespread attacks – UNMISS

Published 2 hours ago

Abyei authorities declare hepatitis E outbreak

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!