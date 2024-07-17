Panyijiar Commissioner denies arrest orders amid political dispute

The Panyijiar County Commissioner in Unity State has denied allegations that he ordered the arrest of 25 individuals, including humanitarian workers, in the area amid a political dispute.



In a post on social media yesterday, a group of youth alleged that 15 intellectuals and aid workers hailing from the area were arrested and chained on Saturday 13th July.

The group listed the names of those it said were arrested on the orders of the County Commissioner.

“Mr Gattut Koang who is in charge of police for Payinjiar County has arrested officials and humanitarian aid workers in Nyal Payam of Payinjiar County under the directive of the Commissioner who is currently in Bentiu. Among them is Gai Dalbek who is one of the senior youths in Nyal Payam,” the statement partially reads.

The youth group said it is worried about detainees’ health as they have been denied drinking water, food and other essential needs.

They claimed the detainees’ families and relatives have been allowed to visit them

When contacted, Commissioner Majok Bol denied the allegations saying, nobody has been arrested.

He describes the accusation as a white lie.

This is a white lie, we have not arrested 25 people, and those people who are creating this story are provoking the situation and anti-peace in the area,” said Commissioner Majok.

“They are spreading this false information because they knew people I am in Bentiu, so they want to misinform people on the media that 25 people have been arrested by the commissioner of Panyijiar, this is not true, and you will not find that on the ground,” he said.

