BoSS governor receives ABLA award for his efforts to stabilize economy

BoSS governor receives ABLA award for his efforts to stabilize economy

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 11 mins ago

BoSS governor Dr. James Alic Garang pose for a picture with several winners of the ABLA award in London. (Photo: Office of the BoSS governor).

The Governor of the Bank of South Sudan Dr. James Alic Garang was one of the 10 winners of the African Business Leadership Award (ABLA) in London in recognition of his economic policies.

The award was initiated by the African Leadership Magazine and handed to Dr. Garang by the Prime minister of Common Wealth of Bahamas Philip Davis.

According to his office, Dr.  Garang received the African Economic Resilience & Growth Champion Award in a recognition of his “exemplary leadership in steering South Sudan’s economic growth”.

The Bank said the award is an indication of the bank governor’s efforts in promoting economic prosperity in South Sudan and beyond.

“In his acceptance speech, Dr. Alic humbly dedicated the award to the resilient people of South Sudan, acknowledging the guidance and support of His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit in fostering economic growth in the country,” the statement said.

A press statement from the African Leadership Magazine said Dr. Garang was recognized for his robust economic policies and reforms that have stabilized South Sudan’s economic amid challenging circumstances.

“His dedication to financial inclusion and economic empowerment has positively impacted countless lives across the region, embodying the spirit of Africa unleashed.”

Present at the ceremony were the Prime Minister of Bahamas Philip Davis, the Speaker of the Liberia House of Representatives Hon. J. Fonati Kofa, Deputy Prime Minister of Cape Verde Dr. Olavo Coreia, and UK House of Lords Member Lord Dollar Popat.

