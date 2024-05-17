How ‘fake it until you make it’ works for DJ Cent

Controversial singer DJ Cent has been asserting himself as a musical superstar of his generation and the bragging seems to be perfectly working for him and keeping the buzz alive on social media.

The afrobeat singer once called himself the biggest brand and an international artiste and went as far as likening himself with Nigeria’s Grammy Award winner Wizkid.

But despite his dominance over the local airwave, statistics draw the line between Wizkid and DJ Cent, who has struggled to make a musical breakthrough even in the East African region.

However, that is none of his concerns and there is apparently a very thin line between arrogance and confidence, according to Mr. Cent.

DJ Cent has nevertheless managed to maintain a strong connection with his audience, engaging them with his music and public image.

In an interview on Eye Radio’s Soundtrack Show last week, Cent claimed he is a blessing to the South Sudan music industry.

“I want to keep the musical industry busy in South Sudan and I want to tell the world there is music in South Sudan and there are stars in South Sudan,” Dj Cent said.

“Before my generation, people didn’t know that there is talent in South Sudan. I say if Nigeria can do it, why don’t we do it? And if Tyla of South Africa can do it, why wouldn’t Dj Cent from South Sudan still make it globally?”

Dj Cent has indeed created a unique brand for himself, and with his engaging Show Buzz on Facebook, he has garnered a significant 201,000 followers and stands out among entertainers in South Sudan.

He claims to be the most followed singer in South Sudan, in spite of the underdeveloped nature of the South Sudan music coupled with poor internet connectivity and inability to monetize online contents in the country.

Mr. No Rest has positioned himself as the second-leading celebrity after Penton Keah, with his total interactions reaching 3.18 million and an interaction rate of 1.11%, according to data released by +211 Check early this year.

He has an average of 5.2 daily posts, 1.37 million views on owned videos, around 200,000 page followers, and an 81.89% growth rate.

“I am a superstar and I have to respect myself to my fans in terms of numbers. I was named as most followed artist on internet after the comedian, yet am based in Juba with expensive internet but they are following me because I am a superstar.”

But Mr. Cent appears to have given incorrect statement as he is not the most followed artiste online as he claimed.

On Facebook, DJ Cent is the 7th most followed artiste in South Sudan – and Lady Kola tops the list with 435,000 followers, followed by John Frog with 328,000.

Silver X is number three with 269,000, Alijoma – 254,000, Emmanuel Jal – 216,000, Larson Angok – 213,000, Dj Cent – 205,000.

DJ Cent’s online boastfulness has drawn some criticism. Many viewers sometimes rebuke him to stop the talking and do the working.

But his confidence has led him to believe that his absence would be a significant loss to South Sudan’s music scene.

“The people are against me all the time, but I want to assure if you lose me today, it will take 20 years above for South Sudan to have a super star like me because I have the confidence and vibe”

“In this life, never put yourself second. I can never tell you there is someone better than Dj Cent.”

“God created me because he wanted to be proud. I have to say I am the best and by self-claiming he blessed me indeed. FAKE IT TILL YOU MAKE IT.”

As South Sudan approaches its elections, DJ Cent said he would continue to be neutral and guard himself against being used by politicians.

The music industry in South Sudan faces significant challenges, including a lack of financial support and infrastructure that hinders the transition to the digital world.

Artists struggle with the limited internet penetration, which affects their ability to reach audiences and monetize their work online.

Support from fans is crucial, not just through comments but also by attending live performances and purchasing music.