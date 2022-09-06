6th September 2022
Six youths killed in communal fighting in Torit County

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 1 hour ago

Areal view of Torit town, Eastern Equatoria State. | Photo: Radio Tamazuj.

At least six people were killed in communal violence in Hiyala Payam of Eastern Equatoria State over the weekends, according to Torit County Commissioner.

Atari Jacob Albano says the clashes between Oguruny and Iloli villagers were triggered by the killing of a farmer belonging to a section of youth groups in the area.

Jima Kuye was attacked while cultivating in his backyard in lloli area.

The incident prompted his colleagues to attack those they believed were responsible for the act, sparking the weekend fighting.

Commissioner Albano is now calling on both sides to restrain from further violence and allow the law to take its course.

“They should not involve or join in the criminal act perpetrated by individuals. They are supposed to allow these individuals to be arrested and brought to book,” he said.

“Secondly, they have to cooperate with the government authorities by apprehending for us the criminals so that we go and arrest them, or tell us these criminals’ whereabouts.”

The incident occurred barely two months after the two sections held a peace dialogue to resolve their differences.

