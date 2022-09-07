7th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Govt approves further $25m for Juba-Rumbek highway

Govt approves further $25m for Juba-Rumbek highway

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

Juba-Rumbek road construction on progress recently | Credit | Eye Radio

The government has approved more than twenty-five million US dollars in additional funding for the ongoing construction of Juba-Terekeka-Rumbek highway.

Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said on Friday, that the amount will supplement the initial budget of more than 711- million US dollars.

“After thorough studies and addition of all other costs the ministry found that the actual amount of contact should have been 736, 533, 725 US dollars,” Makuei told reporters in Juba.

Juba and Beijing-affiliated Shandong Hi-Speed Company struck the deal in May 2019, which obliges the former to pump 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day to cover the cost of the project.

However, in the same month, the government suspended the project after heavy rainfall washed away some parts of the constructed road.

The government had to form a committee to investigate the matter, which turned scandalous.

The investigation committee reportedly concluded that the contract was technically incomplete and did not include bridges, crossing points and compensations for those affected by the construction.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting on Friday, Information Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth said the council of Ministers approved the additional funding to cater for unforeseen demands.

“That is the actual amount which is the cost of the road from here (Juba) up to the Rumbek so this amount was approved,” he added.

Meanwhile, after parts of the highway was washed away by running water, the Shandong Hi-speed attributed the damages to “unexpected” flood which exceeded the hydro-logical data collected during the survey.

But a group of lawyers threatened to sue the Ministry of Roads and Shandong Hi-Speed company for what they termed as poor quality work on the road. 

In a petition, the Kush Advocates and Solicitors demands the government and the company, to explain the damage and failure to design the road in a proper way.

They also demanded that the contract between the company and government should be disclosed for the interest of the public.

However, Minister Makuei said on Friday that the work to connect Terekeka to Rumbek in Lakes state via a highway is ongoing.

According to the government spokesperson, Shandong Hi-speed company has already completed tarmacking the 63-kilometer Juba-Terekeka section of the highway road.

 

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10 1

SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

Published Saturday, September 3, 2022

Machar opens up about his confinement in Juba 2

Machar opens up about his confinement in Juba

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance 3

Best student who got 95.1% appeals for financial assistance

Published Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained 4

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained

Published Friday, September 2, 2022

Kiir promises to fund national Basketball team 5

Kiir promises to fund national Basketball team

Published Thursday, September 1, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Stakeholders conduct land policy review workshop in Juba

Published 19 mins ago

Govt approves further $25m for Juba-Rumbek highway

Published 2 hours ago

Six youths killed in communal fighting in Torit County

Published 18 hours ago

Liz Truss becomes Britain’s third female prime minister

Published 19 hours ago

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala

Published 23 hours ago

National gov’t urged to intervene in Kitgwang fighting

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.