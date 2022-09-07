Govt approves further $25m for Juba-Rumbek highway

The government has approved more than twenty-five million US dollars in additional funding for the ongoing construction of Juba-Terekeka-Rumbek highway.

Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said on Friday, that the amount will supplement the initial budget of more than 711- million US dollars.

“After thorough studies and addition of all other costs the ministry found that the actual amount of contact should have been 736, 533, 725 US dollars,” Makuei told reporters in Juba.

Juba and Beijing-affiliated Shandong Hi-Speed Company struck the deal in May 2019, which obliges the former to pump 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day to cover the cost of the project.

However, in the same month, the government suspended the project after heavy rainfall washed away some parts of the constructed road.

The government had to form a committee to investigate the matter, which turned scandalous.

The investigation committee reportedly concluded that the contract was technically incomplete and did not include bridges, crossing points and compensations for those affected by the construction.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting on Friday, Information Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth said the council of Ministers approved the additional funding to cater for unforeseen demands.

“That is the actual amount which is the cost of the road from here (Juba) up to the Rumbek so this amount was approved,” he added.

Meanwhile, after parts of the highway was washed away by running water, the Shandong Hi-speed attributed the damages to “unexpected” flood which exceeded the hydro-logical data collected during the survey.

But a group of lawyers threatened to sue the Ministry of Roads and Shandong Hi-Speed company for what they termed as poor quality work on the road.

In a petition, the Kush Advocates and Solicitors demands the government and the company, to explain the damage and failure to design the road in a proper way.

They also demanded that the contract between the company and government should be disclosed for the interest of the public.

However, Minister Makuei said on Friday that the work to connect Terekeka to Rumbek in Lakes state via a highway is ongoing.

According to the government spokesperson, Shandong Hi-speed company has already completed tarmacking the 63-kilometer Juba-Terekeka section of the highway road.

