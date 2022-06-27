S. Sudanese student dies in plane crash in S. Africa

A South Sudanese aviation student and an Indian classmate have died in a plane crash in South Africa.

31-years- old Oyeiti Thomas and his colleague were co-flying a school plane over the weekend as part of their training at the Algoa Flying Club when they crashed at Port Elizabeth in South Africa.

“They were in their final stage just like two-to-three months to finish. They were done with final exams”, said Jago Thomas, a brother to the deceased.

Their plane reportedly disappeared mid-air on Saturday evening before crashing into a tree.

On Sunday, their bodies were retrieved from Port Elizabeth where the crash occurred.

Thomas, together with his colleague were finalizing their training skills when they died.

“They just took off for training flying proposed on Saturday evening with small plane, where their plane disappeared and crash on the same evening and people were searching it was found on Sunday,” he said.

“The plane developed some engine problem and it hit a tree. The plane belonged to the school, and they were two on board with his colleague from India.”

Thomas said the family is arranging to bring the body back home.

