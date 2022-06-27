27th June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Uncategorized   |   Another officer behind bars for killing wife, man in Juba

Another officer behind bars for killing wife, man in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Police handcuffs

Police have detained a soldier who allegedly killed his wife together with another man at the New site residential area in Juba mid-last week.

The Spokesperson for the National Police Service says, the suspect found his wife and the unnamed man at home when he shot them dead.

According to Major General Daniel Justin, the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 2:30 AM local time.

“On the 22nd at 2pm when this military soldier came back home, he found his wife with another man and he shot her and the man,” he said.

The suspect whose name the police are withholding for security reasons, handed himself after committing the crime.

” He went and turned himself to the police.”

“We filed a police case. And the bodies were taken to the mortuary and the Soldier is under arrest,” General Daniel Justin added.

The incident happened barely a week ago after a man identified as Bobby Lual Akok shot dead his wife Rebecca Anyon Kot along with a man at Bedouin Lounge in Juba.

Popular Stories
Prof. Kateregga: “I suspended Juba-based Kampala Univ in 2017” 1

Prof. Kateregga: “I suspended Juba-based Kampala Univ in 2017”

Published Thursday, June 23, 2022

Oil minister decries being sidestepped in running oil giant NilePet 2

Oil minister decries being sidestepped in running oil giant NilePet

Published Friday, June 24, 2022

KCB boss arrested over sexual harassment claims 3

KCB boss arrested over sexual harassment claims

Published Saturday, June 25, 2022

Gunmen killed twelve in EES’ Kapoeta North County 4

Gunmen killed twelve in EES’ Kapoeta North County

Published Thursday, June 23, 2022

3 survive frightful plane crash at Juba Airport 5

3 survive frightful plane crash at Juba Airport

Published Friday, June 24, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudanese student dies in plane crash in S. Africa

Published 3 hours ago

Another officer behind bars for killing wife, man in Juba

Published 5 hours ago

Armed civilians kill dozens of soldiers in Warrap State

Published 6 hours ago

Remains of late Manawa Peter to arrive in Juba Monday

Published Sunday, June 26, 2022

11 killed as armed raiders waylaid Ruweng cattle-keepers

Published Sunday, June 26, 2022

Security forces deployed at Lokiliri village following deadly attack

Published Sunday, June 26, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.