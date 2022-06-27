Another officer behind bars for killing wife, man in Juba

Police have detained a soldier who allegedly killed his wife together with another man at the New site residential area in Juba mid-last week.

The Spokesperson for the National Police Service says, the suspect found his wife and the unnamed man at home when he shot them dead.

According to Major General Daniel Justin, the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 2:30 AM local time.

“On the 22nd at 2pm when this military soldier came back home, he found his wife with another man and he shot her and the man,” he said.

The suspect whose name the police are withholding for security reasons, handed himself after committing the crime.

” He went and turned himself to the police.”

“We filed a police case. And the bodies were taken to the mortuary and the Soldier is under arrest,” General Daniel Justin added.

The incident happened barely a week ago after a man identified as Bobby Lual Akok shot dead his wife Rebecca Anyon Kot along with a man at Bedouin Lounge in Juba.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter