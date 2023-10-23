Could indiscipline at schools be the result of lax family upbringing?

A secondary school teacher believes carelessness on the part of parents to nurture their children normally, is the most common cause of student indiscipline, while urging them to support their children and shape them into responsible adults.

Frank Mpungu, Deputy the Deputy Head Teacher of Juba Academy Secondary School said families play a great role in the behavior of their children at schools.

Mpungu warned that children who grow up in families that are broken and disorderly can transfer indiscipline from home to school.

He said this is because some families do not set rules and boundaries resulting in children doing whatever they want.

“One of the major causes of indiscipline in schools originates from home. You know, there are families that are dysfunctional, families that are broken,” he said on Eye Radio’s Lets Learn Together program on Saturday.

“For instance; father and mother are all stressed. Some parents are even addicts. They are addicted to drugs, so when these children are at home, they face a lot of physical, verbal and even emotional abuse.”

Mpungu said children who have witnessed the trauma of domestic violence may transfer their feelings to schools. “So, you see a child misbehaving but not knowing what is causing that is from home,” he said.

“Sometimes, at home there are families that have no rules. Parents do not set rules. There are no limits and boundaries to behavior, so children do whatever they want, and they do not punish them for bad behavior,”

Frank further advised parents to create time for their children and set rules at home.

“You find at home children are just free to do whatever they want so they grow up used to that and when they come to school, they forget it’s a different environment and they want to bring what they do at home.”

“Homes or families also play a great role in causing indiscipline among children so it is important parents create time always and at home they have to set rules just like a school a home must also be governed by rules.”

