15th July 2025
Road excavator torched in suspected sabotage in Morobo County

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 27 minutes ago

Kendila Boma bridge construction site - Photo Credit: Morobo County Press Unit

An excavator that was left at the Kendila Boma bridge construction site in Morobo County has been set ablaze by suspected opposition group, local sources said.

The heavy construction equipment, abandoned at the site since fighting intensified two months ago, was reportedly torched late on Thursday evening.

According to Morobo County Press Unit, the construction equipment was abandoned at the site after fighting between government and opposition erupted in May.

The Press Unit said suspected elements of opposition rebel group operating in the area torched the construction machine late on Thursday last week.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for the arson.

Morobo County commissioner, Charles Data Bullen condemned the act, describing it as a major setback to infrastructure development and peace efforts in the region.

He said that the bridge project was meant to serve the people by improving access and connectivity.

“Destroying such vital infrastructure only prolongs the suffering of civilians,” he said.

The destruction of the excavator comes just weeks after the raid on the county’s hospital where ambulances were torched and drugs looted by suspected opposition group.

The group also vandalized the premises.

The county located at the border with Uganda has also been receiving returnees fleeing hardships and insurgency from the neighbouring country.

The hundreds of families who had sought shelter in the East African nation, were forced to return after the Ugandan army, UPDF, raided their settlements in the Busia, Mugujai, and Keji-Areya in Koboko District.

The Ugandan army raided the camps after gunshots were allegedly fired into Uganda from across the border inside South Sudan.

