Finance Minister urges for unified policy to equip farmers with digital tools in Horn of Africa

The Minister of Finance urged member states of the Horn of Africa to harmonize regulations and infrastructure investment to equip farmers and entrepreneurs with digital tools necessary to unlock inclusive economic growth.

Dr. Marial Dongrin Ater made the remarks at the 25th Ministerial meeting of the Horn of Africa Initiative, which kicked off in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, today morning.

It was attended by its seven-member states represented by regional Ministers of Finance and Planning.

In his address at the event, the Minister of Finance and Planning assured of South Sudan’s full support to the new leadership.

Minister Dongrin commended the event’s topic of Digital Integration as a timely tool necessary to boost trade, job creation, and resilience in the region.

The Minister urged member states to harmonize regulations and infrastructure investment to equip farmers and entrepreneurs with digital tools necessary to unlock inclusive economic growth.

However, Somalia’s Minister of Finance, who is also the chairperson of the Horn of Africa Initiative, Bihi Iman Egeh, called on the member states to own the projects and coordinate with the donor community to boost cooperation in project implementation.

The 25th HoAI meeting focuses on digital integration for economic transformation in Africa and it’s being held under the theme, “effective partnership to advance the Horn of Africa Imitative agenda at the Country level.”

The 25th Ministerial meeting being held at the African Development Bank headquarters in Nairobi has drawn finance and planning ministers from the seven-member states in attendance.

The HoAI, launched in 2019, serves as a regional platform for cooperation, with a primary focus on economic integration and development across various sectors.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter