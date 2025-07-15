Tambura community welcomes governor’s office relocation amid unrest

Community and religious leaders in Tambura County have welcomed the Western Equatoria Acting State Governor’s decision to temporarily relocate his office to the area amid insecurity, displacement, and humanitarian suffering.

During a delegation visit to Yambio yesterday, the leaders expressed their strong support for the governor’s decision, emphasizing the urgent need for government presence on the ground to tackle insecurity, displacement, and humanitarian suffering.

Acting Paramount Chief Thomas Bandaisa praised the decision, stating that the governor’s physical presence in Tambura could promote dialogue and peacebuilding.

Ida Inasio Kazima, a women’s representative and local leader, described the dire conditions faced by displaced families living in the UNMISS Protection Camp for over five years.

Bishop Gesese Malesh Aliminio of the Episcopal Church in Tambura said the governor’s relocation could pave the way for joint religious and government efforts toward reconciliation.

Pastor Charles Kazimilo from the Lutheran Church echoed the sentiment, saying the delegation came to Yambio not just to raise concerns but to support tangible solutions.

For local leaders, relocating the Governor’s office demonstrates a strong political will to resolve the crisis and rebuild trust with affected communities.

In addition to this, the leaders are calling for the deployment of neutral and well-equipped security forces to stabilize the area and protect civilians.

Tambura County has endured intermittent violence since 2021, driven largely by tribal conflict.

