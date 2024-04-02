Rights group expresses concerns for Kalisto’s safety

International Human Rights Watch has raised alarm over the situation of the kidnapped and detained former Mayor of Juba, Kalisto Ladu.

The watchdog also expressed serious concerns that Kalisto’s rights may be at risk of violation as his detention facility is unknown.

Mr Kalisto was reportedly ambushed around his home on Sunday as he returned home at night – and forced into a tinted car by some armed individuals.

When contacted, the National Security Service Spokesperson David Kumuri also told Eye Radio he was still gathering information and consulting with the leadership regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the Center for Peace and Advocacy said it is demanding immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Kalisto, an outspoken politician.

Nyagoah Tut Per, a Researcher at Human Rights Watch in Africa, expressed fear of potential torture, enforced disappearances, or death, citing previous kidnapping incidents.

She said the authorities must follow legal procedures when arresting citizens.

“There is fear that as long as Kalisto is not produced in court, or he is in detention many other rights could be violated. He could be at risk of torture,” she said.

“He could be at risk of enforced disappearances. He could also be at risk of death as we have seen it in other cases in South Sudan where people are disappeared or are arrested without due process.”

Nyagoak said it has been more than 24 hours since Kalisto’s family told the public that he was taken to an unknown location.

She criticized what she terms as questionable legality of the process used for his detention, and urged competent authorities to promptly present him before judicial officials.

“The important thing right now is for the authority to follow the due process of the law. I don’t think arrest would be the right word here because the process used is illegal.”

The Human Rights Watch researcher emphasized the need for Kalisto to have access to his family.

Nyagoah said the body does not want him to be kept in a military or security detention facility, but rather transferred to the police for investigation – had he committed any crime.

“It is time that he be presented before a competent education authority and allowed access to his family. If you he needs medical treatment that has to be provided and he should not be held in a military or security detention facility.”

The statement comes amidst growing concerns over human rights violations in South Sudan, prompting calls for transparency, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter