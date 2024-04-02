Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba

The Manager of Oasis water factory, Wodiseon Jedy was shot and killed by armed robbers at Gudele 2 suburb of Juba suburb early on Tuesday.

An Oasis staff whom we have opted to name only as John, told Eye Radio that armed robbers broke into the factory located 300 meters north of Gudele 2 police station.

He said they shot 71-year-old Jedy, who later succumbed to the bullet wounds at a private hospital in the Atala-Bara area at 2:00 AM

“It was at night because at around midnight of the time it is raining. We heard a sound like a door and them within seconds then there were gunshots,” he narrated.

“So, the moment they go there they found he was lying like those lying down. They rushed him to the hospital but at night most of the hospitals were closed.”

“Then they went up to Juba Teaching Hospital, but I don’t know what happened there, then his son was confused and then he had to take him to Atla Bara. When he died at around 2 AM.”

The deceased Mr Jedy had lived in the Jopa Area for more than ten years.

The Oasis staff is calling on the authorities to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

Efforts to seek comment from the police were not immediately successful.

