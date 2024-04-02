2nd April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba

Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 13 mins ago

Wodiseon Jedy, the late manager of Oasis water factory. (-)

The Manager of Oasis water factory, Wodiseon Jedy was shot and killed by armed robbers at Gudele 2 suburb of Juba suburb early on Tuesday.

An Oasis staff whom we have opted to name only as John, told Eye Radio that armed robbers broke into the factory located 300 meters north of Gudele 2 police station.

He said they shot 71-year-old Jedy, who later succumbed to the bullet wounds at a private hospital in the Atala-Bara area at 2:00 AM

“It was at night because at around midnight of the time it is raining. We heard a sound like a door and them within seconds then there were gunshots,” he narrated.

“So, the moment they go there they found he was lying like those lying down. They rushed him to the hospital but at night most of the hospitals were closed.”

“Then they went up to Juba Teaching Hospital, but I don’t know what happened there, then his son was confused and then he had to take him to Atla Bara. When he died at around 2 AM.”

The deceased Mr Jedy had lived in the Jopa Area for more than ten years.

The Oasis staff is calling on the authorities to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

Efforts to seek comment from the police were not immediately successful.

 

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda 1

South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda

Published Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Security forces crack down on illegal dollar trading, seize money and make arrests 2

Security forces crack down on illegal dollar trading, seize money and make arrests

Published Saturday, March 30, 2024

Ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu arrested, says Wife 3

Ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu arrested, says Wife

Published Sunday, March 31, 2024

Fuel prices shoot up to SSP2,995 per liter in Juba 4

Fuel prices shoot up to SSP2,995 per liter in Juba

Published Thursday, March 28, 2024

Biden extends National Emergency on South Sudan 5

Biden extends National Emergency on South Sudan

Published Thursday, March 28, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Water factory manager killed by robbers in Juba

Published 13 mins ago

Hundreds of trucks held up in Nimule over e-cargo fee

Published 35 mins ago

Senegal’s youngest president Diomaye Faye sworn in

Published 1 hour ago

South Sudan Civil Society Forum ‘strongly’ condemns Kalisto’s arrest

Published 2 hours ago

4 killed in Tonj North cattle-related attack

Published 2 hours ago

Kalisto’s wife concerned about his unknown whereabouts

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!