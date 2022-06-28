Relative calm in Tonj North after deadly violence

Authorities in Warrap State say calm has returned to Tonj North County following the armed clashes involving soldiers and local youth, that left 25 dead over the weekend.

On Monday, the state information minister said, dozens of soldiers, some government officials and civilians were killed during armed clashes on Saturday.

A score of other soldiers were reported missing following the violence involving the army and local youth.

The clashes occurred when SSPDF soldiers attempted to recover some cattle allegedly stolen by armed youth in the Tonj North County.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Ring Deng confirmed to Eye Radio, that a relative calm has return to the state.

“Yeah the situation is okay, the atmosphere is calm and people are normally going about their businesses,” he said to Eye Radio.

Deng confirmed some soldiers and civilians were still missing, and that some have been found alive without saying how many.

“Yeah they were missing in action, but they still come reporting one by one two three like that are still reporting they are still coming,” said Deng.

Minister Ring Deng said the cattle recovery violence also killed the chief of military intelligence and the former Commissioner of Mayen Jur in the defunct Gogrial State.

The incident occured barely two weeks after Governor Aleu Anyieny suspended the commissioner over deteriorating security situation in the area.

The military governor stated that Gen. Kuol Akoon did not want to cooperate with commanders of security forces who are deployed in the county.

