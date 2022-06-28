Adil urges Terekeka to utilize roads by embarking on agribusiness

The Governor of Central Equatorial State is urging the people of Terekeka County to embark on agriculture and fish trade as a way of increasing local production.

Emmanuel Adil Anthony made the remarks during the launch of a road construction project from Terekeka on Friday.

The proposed 154 kilometers road project connecting Terekeka-Tindilo – and Tali is constructed by Point Investment Company.

It is expected to ease movement and boost local trade among the three states of Central Equatoria, Lakes and Western Equatoria.

Speaking in Terekeka on Friday, Governor Adil appealed to the rural communities to make the best use of roads by embarking on agriculture and fish business.

“I want you people to work because you have energy especially in cultivation and there is fish, and if we finish, we will come and build a factory for fish so that the people of Juba will buy in,” said the governor.



Adil who traveled to Terekeka on Friday to launch the mega project told the locals the road would be of little significance unless they embrace hard work through food production.

“I want the people who are not working to work because this is a chance, because even if we make the road very good, it will not bring benefit to you at home if you don’t work,” he said.

The governor said the road would be crucial in boasting local trade between the communities of Lakes, Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria.

“This road will connect us with Western Equatoria and Lakes states and it will also give us a chance to develop the education, health, trade and even tourism sector because this is where the airport of south Sudan is going to be build.”

The foundation of the road will be laid with murram and tarmacked later on.

However, it is not clear when the construction will be complete.

According to reports, only 2% of the existing road network in South Sudan is paved, and most roads are impassable during the wet season.

This makes it difficult if not impossible for rural people, which raises the transportation costs and also hinders the movement of goods from rural areas to urban centers and markets in the country.

