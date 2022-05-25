25th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Radio Jonglei reopens after a week’s shutdown by authorities

Radio Jonglei reopens after a week’s shutdown by authorities

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 4 hours ago

Image: Inside Radio Jonglei On Air studio in Bor, Jonglei state. Credit| Radio Jonglei

Radio Jonglei is back on air after it was shutdown by the state government last week, the Chief Executive Officer has said. 

Tijwog Agwet has confirmed that the state minister of information has lifted the suspension yesterday and handed back the keys to the station.

“Yeah, it opened yesterday [Tuesday]. The minister ordered the reopening on Monday but I was late to go and get the keys, so I went yesterday [Tuesday] morning and picked up the keys and opened the radio,” Agwet told Eye Radio.

The reopening of the radio station puts an end to a week-long dramatic spat between the media, the state government, and the media regulators.

Last week, Radio Jonglei was placed on an indefinite suspension by the state government after allegations that it censored an SPLA Day speech by Governor Denay Chagor.

Government spokesperson John Samuel Manyuon accused the station of not following news bulletin protocol and undermining the state leadership.

Manyuon claimed the station intentionally infringed the government protocols during the 16 May Day celebrations.

The Media Authority, a body tasked with mediating issues between the government and the media, wrote to the state government demanding a prompt reopening of the radio station.

Meanwhile, the CEO Tijwog came out to apologize to the state authorities and described the issue as a mistake.

He then suspended four of his staff members John Achiek Mabor, Majok Guet, Matuor Mabior and Deng Gai, pending an investigation.

The suspension was protested by the Union of Journalists in South Sudan which called on Tijwok to lift the suspension or risk being sued in court.

Meanwhile, Agwet has now revealed that the matter has been solved amicably.

He also says four staff that he suspended following the closure of the station have been reinstated with the exception of one person.

“We have already finished the investigation with the exception of one person who is not here, he is in Juba. But the rest, we finished their investigation and they are now back to work,” said Agwet.

He also said he made the editorial board apologize before reinstating them to work.

Radio Jonglei was established in 2010 as part of the network of community radio stations across the country.

It is the first local radio station in the state and was supposed to be independent and owned by the community.

Popular Stories
Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit 1

Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit

Published Friday, May 20, 2022

Report: Bona Malwal, Dr. Francis Deng fuelled Twic-Ngok conflict 2

Report: Bona Malwal, Dr. Francis Deng fuelled Twic-Ngok conflict

Published Monday, May 23, 2022

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule 3

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule

Published Sunday, May 22, 2022

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders 4

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders

Published Thursday, May 19, 2022

Radio Jonglei CEO admits editorial fault, apologizes 5

Radio Jonglei CEO admits editorial fault, apologizes

Published Friday, May 20, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nine youth arrested for disturbing peace in Malut

Published 3 hours ago

Juba thieves steal laptop, hard disk, cash from Catholic Church

Published 3 hours ago

Political parties demand non-military interference in their affairs

Published 4 hours ago

Missing 4-year-old nursery schoolgirl found in Gudele

Published 4 hours ago

Radio Jonglei reopens after a week’s shutdown by authorities

Published 4 hours ago

Meet Margaret, one of the longest serving female drivers in the country

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.