25th May 2022
Missing 4-year-old nursery schoolgirl found in Gudele

Author: Kafuki Jada | Published: 4 hours ago

A nursery school girl who went missing in Juba early this week has been found in Juba today Wednesday, the family has said.

Four-year-old Adau Deng Dut was reported missing from Juba Diplomatic School on Monday morning.

Video footage provided by the school security personnel showed the toddler leaving the school premises at around 11 am before her pickup time at 12 pm.

The family accuses the school and the gatekeeper of negligence and lack of good management.

Speaking to Eye Radio Wednesday morning her Uncle Juk Madol says the family has filed a case with the police.

“Adau Deng Dut went missing on Monday but we finally found her. Someone called me through this contact and said she was in Gudele,” said Madol.

“We finally got her, we came and found her in Gudele,”

“It was on Monday morning, her mother was the one who took her to school like it was seen on the CCTV camera. She went missing after the break and it was a mistake of the gateman and lack of management in school.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the school administration who only identifies himself as Patrick confirmed that the child went missing in their custody.

“What happened from here is a child was lost and we have found the child, that is what I can tell you,” said Patrick.

The school did not respond to the family’s accusation of negligence and lack of good management.

