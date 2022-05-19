19th May 2022
Authorities shutdown radio Jonglei for violating news bulletin order

Authors: Yar Ajak | | Published: 3 hours ago

FILE: Radio Jonglei presenters during a studio live broadcast. Credit| Radio Jonglei

The Minister of Information in Jonglei state has suspended Radio Jonglei indefinitely, accusing it of not respecting news bulletin protocol  and undermining the state leadership.

In a ministerial order seen by Eye Radio, the state Information Minister, claims that the station intentionally infringed the government protocols during the 16 May Day celebrations.

John Samuel Manyuon says the station did not respect an order to deliver news items according to a rundown to the public that day.

“On the 16th of May, during the celebration of the 39th SPLA day. Radio Jonglei found themselves playing their own politics that are not according to the protocol. That is why we have issued such an order,” Minister Samuel told Eye Radio Thursday afternoon.

“More will be followed up during the investigation, that is when we will get to know their intentions. But for now, we have to suspend the radio for a while.”

Last year, authorities in Jonglei state shut down the radio under suspicion that it broadcast stories related to the failed protest organized by an online group called the People’s Coalition Civil Society Action.

The protest – which didn’t happen – was meant to call for the stepping down of the entire government of national unity.

The management of the Radio Jonglei station is yet to react to the shutdown.

19th May 2022

