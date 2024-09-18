R-JMEC votes to extend transitional period amid Troika objections

Members of the peace monitoring body, R-JMEC, voted on Wednesday to extend the transitional period until February 2027, despite objections from the Troika countries.



The move came following a voting process that saw the majority of the voters consenting to the extension.

Out of the 42 members and stakeholders of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, 35 voted to declare their support for the extension while 6 members declined.

However, Chad which was voting online, did not provide a count after it took long to show its position.

Maj Gen Charles Tai Gituai, the Interim Chairperson of R-JMEC declared the Commission’s consent to the extension of the transitional period and the term of the unity government as earlier agreed by the Presidency.

“The total number of those who did not consent is six and the total number of those who consented is 35. In accordance with the powers vested on me as Chairperson, R-JMEC, pursuant to Article 2.1.3 and 2.1.4 of R-JMEC terms of reference 2018, Rule 4.3 and 4.2 of R-JMEC point of Procedure 2018,” Gen Gituai said.

“I Ambassador Major General Retired Charles Tai Gituai, Interim Chairman R-JMEC hereby declare the decision of R-JMEC as 35 consented and seven did not consent. So, the members of R-JMEC have consented to the extension of the agreement,” he said.

The RJMEC vote now requires ratification by the Transitional National Legislature, according to the constitutional amendment procedures set out in the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan, 2011 (as amended).

As the next step, the RJMEC Chairperson, Amb. Maj Gen Charles Tai Gituai will submit the decision and the accompanying resolution to the RTGoNU to consider RJMEC’s position and recommendation in this regard.

