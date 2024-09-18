UNMISS chief expresses regret over transitional period extension to Feb. 2027

The head of the UN Mission in South Sudan has expressed regret over the necessity of extending the transitional period, now proposed to last until February 2027.

Mr. Nicholas Haysom, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General noted that two years ago, the UN supported an extension under the condition that there would be no further delays.

Sadly, he stated, South Sudan is not prepared for elections that could ensure a credible and peaceful outcome.

While acknowledging the sovereign right of South Sudan to determine the timeline for ending the transitional period, Haysom stressed the urgent need for decisive action.

He called for a clear timeline to restore confidence in the political process, highlighting that critical elements for conducting free and fair elections remain unaddressed.

In his address, Haysom reiterated the Secretary-General’s previous calls for all parties to commit to urgent steps needed to ensure credible elections.

He pointed out that the UN and its partners have been actively supporting South Sudan’s electoral preparations since the initial assessment in 2021, but progress has been disappointingly slow.

As of now, only one of the ten priority areas identified for electoral readiness has been achieved, indicating a pressing need for the Transitional Government and the political class to take responsibility for these shortcomings.

Haysom pointed out that the growing frustration among ordinary citizens, underscoring the leadership’s need to restore public trust and confidence.

He called for the inclusion of diverse voices in the political dialogue, particularly non-signatory parties, to break the cycle of continuous transitions and pave the way for sustainable peace.

In closing, Haysom urged South Sudan’s leaders to prioritize the nation’s interests and engage all stakeholders in the quest for lasting peace.

He added that the United Nations stands ready to assist in this transitional process, working alongside regional partners like IGAD and the African Union.

