U.S. Ambassador rejects extension ‘favoring elites’ over South Sudanese

The U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan has stated that his government cannot endorse a status quo that prioritizes the elite over the South Sudanese people.

In a pointed statement during the September 18 RJMEC Extraordinary Session, Ambassador Michael J. Adler expressed deep disappointment over the announcement of yet another extension of South Sudan’s transitional period.

He emphasized that this extension reflects the failure of South Sudan’s leaders to create the necessary conditions for genuine, peaceful, and inclusive elections.

“We are deeply disappointed by this failure, because peace is our priority, and we are convinced that the best way to secure peace in South Sudan is by creating the conditions to hold such elections,” he stated.

Despite significant international support, including the identification of ten key issues related to the electoral process by the UN, AU, and IGAD, South Sudan’s political leaders have collectively failed to establish these essential conditions.

The ambassador highlighted their inability to make adequate public revenue available for electoral institutions, security sector salaries, civil service salaries, and basic services to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“What is the priority of South Sudan’s leaders?” Adler questioned, renewing his call for them to demonstrate that their focus is on the well-being of their country and its citizens.

While acknowledging that elections cannot take place this year due to leadership failures, he made it clear that endorsing this extension was not an option.

“We are not prepared to endorse a status quo that prioritizes the privileges of the elite over the welfare of the South Sudanese people; therefore, we abstain today.”

Reflecting on his previous abstention two years ago, he noted that he had expressed skepticism about the 2022 extension being different from past ones, where leaders had similarly failed to prepare for elections. “Unfortunately, we have seen nothing over the past two years that would justify my saying this,” he added.

Adler reiterated that the transitional government has an ongoing obligation to act urgently to create conditions for genuine elections.

This includes expanding political and civic space, ensuring politically neutral security forces, funding electoral institutions, and committing to dialogue while rejecting violence as a political tool.

He urged all South Sudanese political leaders to seize every opportunity to advance inclusive and lasting peace, whether through discussions in Nairobi or high-level dialogues in Juba.

The ambassador underscored that the U.S. relationship with the people of South Sudan is grounded in shared values—peace, democracy, human rights, and government accountability.

He warned that the nature of this relationship will reflect the commitment of the transitional government and any future administration to these values.

In conclusion, Adler called on South Sudan’s leaders to demonstrate their commitment without further delay, stressing that urgent action is necessary to break the cycle of continuous transition in South Sudan.

