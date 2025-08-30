30th August 2025

Officials trained to combat neglected tropical diseases in Upper Nile State

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 31 minutes ago

Trainee attending workshop on combating Neglected Tropical Disease in Malakal - courtesy photo

The Ministry of Health, along with its partners, has conducted a workshop to eliminate Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Upper Nile State.

The event, held in Malakal on Thursday, brought together health officials, humanitarian partners, and community leaders to discuss two key milestones: the results of the Trachoma Impact Survey and the National Master Plan for NTDs.

The workshop comes as trachoma, schistosomiasis, and soil-transmitted helminths continue to threaten communities, especially in areas with limited access to clean water, sanitation, and healthcare.

Speaking at the launch of the workshop in Malakal, Dr. Aniin Ngot Ngot, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, said his presence demonstrated the national government’s commitment to fighting NTDs in the state.

“Our presence in Malakal shows the Ministry of Health’s commitment to working with state governments, local authorities, and communities to fight NTDs, especially trachoma, which remains a major public health concern in South Sudan,” he said.

Dr. Yak Yak Bol, Director of NTDs at the Ministry of Health, emphasized that the national ministry cannot tackle NTDs alone and must work closely with state and county health departments.

“We are committed, with support from the State Ministry of Health, to eliminate trachoma in Upper Nile State. The County Health Department plays a crucial role in implementing interventions, and despite challenges, we will adjust our efforts to reach as many areas as possible,” he said.

John Bebe, Project Manager for NTDs at Amref Health Africa in South Sudan, also stressed the importance of teamwork in addressing the diseases.

He stated that AMREF remains committed to working with the Ministry of Health to ensure all partners are united in the fight against NTDs.

“AMREF has been working with the Ministry of Health at all levels, including community chiefs. On behalf of AMREF, I reaffirm our commitment to working with the Ministry to unite all 19 entities in this effort. Combating these diseases requires serious work, dedication, and collaboration from all stakeholders,” he said.

Dr. Isaac Wango, Director General at the State Ministry of Health in Upper Nile, outlined the NTDs affecting the state.

He stated that the state faces four major NTDs, including Onchocerciasis, Lymphatic Filariasis, Trachoma, and Schistosomiasis, with the latter being less focused on due to limited resources.

“The state is affected by four NTDs: Onchocerciasis, Lymphatic Filariasis, Trachoma, and Schistosomiasis. Schistosomiasis has received less attention due to limited resources, though we have focused on it in areas like Malut and along the Nile. The NTD program is crucial for the state,” he said.

