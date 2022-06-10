President Kiir sets up ‘human rights council’

President Salva Kiir has formed a human rights council for advocacy and promotion of human rights in the country.

This came in a presidential order read on the state-run SSBC TV Thursday evening.

The council is composed of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Interior; Gender,Child and Welfare as well as the Defense and Child Protection Unit.

Chaired by the Minister of Justice and Constitution Affairs, the team shall be responsible for strengthening public outreach advocacy and promotion of human rights within the country.

The republican order pointed out that the council through the chairperson shall be answerable to the president, who is the patron.

All its activities and progress reports shall be submitted to the office of the president that is charged with facilitating the body.