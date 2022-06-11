City Council to kick out rowdy car dealers from Hai Cinema, Hai Malakal

The Mayor of Juba has ordered car dealers to vacate Hai Cinema, Hai Malakal and Konyokonyo market, and relocate their businesses to a new place designated by the city council.



In an order issued on Tuesday, the Mayor of Juba directed all the individuals and companies to relocate their cars to the Juba block Council Vehicles Bond.

The new area is located along the Line-Temeregiya area adjacent to the Al-Cardinal Kidney Hospital in Juba town.

An order issued by Mayor Michael Allah Jabu said the move is to regulate the disorderly parking of new vehicles on sales.

“I, Michael Ladu Allah-Jabu – Mayor of Juba do hereby issue this order for regulation, prohibition and restriction of rampant and unorganized parking of the new vehicles offered for sale,” reads the order seen by Eye Radio.

In the past, individuals and companies used to sell their new and used cars along the main roads, open spaces and residential areas within the town.

Some of the areas banned from car sales include Ha Malakal, Hia Cinema and Konyo-Konyo market.

The order which came into effect since Tuesday, now prohibits the practice within the jurisdiction of Juba City Council.

In case of violation, defiant persons will be liable to a fine not exceeding 150,000 SSP or face imprisonment.

And for companies, the fine is up 500,000 pounds or maybe be jailed for a term not exceeding one month or both.

The order directed the law enforcement agencies and department of public order of Juba City Council to ensure the order is fully implemented.

