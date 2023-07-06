6th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   President Kiir pledges to upgrade Wau stadium

President Kiir pledges to upgrade Wau stadium

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 10 mins ago

Tuesday's SPLM rally was held at Wau Stadium that witness thousands of supporters

President Salva Kiir has pledged to rehabilitate to an international standard Wau stadium in Western Bahr el Ghazal state.

Kiir made the promise during the SPLM party rally in Wau town on Tuesday.

Thousands of supporters and senior party leaders from Juba and the greater Bahr el Ghazal region converged in Wau yesterday and celebrate Kiir’s endorsement as the party flag bearer for the 2024 general elections.

The Wau stadium with a capacity of 12.000 seaters was built in 1970-1973 during the Addis Abba agreement.

Kiir says the stadium is small and he promised to lift its standard to an international level.

“Here in Bahr el Ghazal, there is no good stadium other than this small stadium, and I will maintain it, and rehabilitate the stadium to be at an international level so that everyone can be accommodated, and this they have practiced and implemented,” he said.

The President did not state when he intends to commit to his promise.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi 1

Former Vice President Joseph Lagu hospitalized in Nairobi

Published Friday, June 30, 2023

Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo 2

Govt urged to seek more import routes as Uganda threatens embargo

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament 3

Gunshots heard near disputed land adjacent to parliament

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace 4

Catholic bishops asks govt to fully implement peace

Published Saturday, July 1, 2023

Pastor’s wife condemns Nakasongola church demolition 5

Pastor’s wife condemns Nakasongola church demolition

Published Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir pledges to upgrade Wau stadium

Published 10 mins ago

Radio Jonglei director not convinced of high court order

Published 43 mins ago

Jonglei State: Four family members die of suspected food poisoning

Published 3 hours ago

Court orders Radio Jonglei to pay ex-staff SSP1.6M for unfair dismissal

Published 3 hours ago

One confirmed dead, dozens trapped after story building collapse in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Shooter against Nakasogola demolition on the run- Police

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!