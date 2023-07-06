President Kiir pledges to upgrade Wau stadium

President Salva Kiir has pledged to rehabilitate to an international standard Wau stadium in Western Bahr el Ghazal state.

Kiir made the promise during the SPLM party rally in Wau town on Tuesday.

Thousands of supporters and senior party leaders from Juba and the greater Bahr el Ghazal region converged in Wau yesterday and celebrate Kiir’s endorsement as the party flag bearer for the 2024 general elections.

The Wau stadium with a capacity of 12.000 seaters was built in 1970-1973 during the Addis Abba agreement.

Kiir says the stadium is small and he promised to lift its standard to an international level.

“Here in Bahr el Ghazal, there is no good stadium other than this small stadium, and I will maintain it, and rehabilitate the stadium to be at an international level so that everyone can be accommodated, and this they have practiced and implemented,” he said.

The President did not state when he intends to commit to his promise.

