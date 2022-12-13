President Kiir launches second phase of Juba-Bahr el Ghazal road

President Salva Kiir on Monday launched the construction of the second phase of Juba – Bahr el Ghazal highway in Awerial County of Lakes State.

Kiir launched the tarmac road construction after commissioning the completed 100-kilometer part of the highway from Juba to Terekeka.

The 392-kilometer road project is being build under the Oil-for-roads project implemented by Chinese construction firm Shandong Hi-Speed.

Speaking in Terekeka town, President Kiir declared the paved part of the highway open for motorists.

“I declared the phase one of Juba – Terkeka road commissioned and it’s opened, thank you all and may God bless and your country the republic of South Sudan,” Kiir said.

President Kiir also urged the public to protect the highway.

“I am urging you to protect this road from those who may choose to create problem, report criminal, among that motorists with the police and talk to your children who may choose to engage in criminal activities.”

The highway connects the national capital Juba with four states in Bahr el Ghazal, parts of Upper Nile region and Abyei.

In 2019, President Kiir announced the agreement with the Chinese firm to allocate 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day for the road construction.

The road construction from Juba, Terekeka, and Yirol to Rumbek was expected to be completed within 36 months.

However, in 2020, the government suspended the construction of the Juba –Bahr el Ghazal after heavy downpours washed away part of the tarmacked section of the road.

The government later gave the company a go-ahead – after carrying out evaluations.

