13th December 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Police: Reckless driving in WBGs kills 11 people in one week

Police: Reckless driving in WBGs kills 11 people in one week

Author: Deng Dimo | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial view of Wau town. (Photo: Courtesy.)

At least eleven twelve people have lost their lives in multiple road accidents in Western Bahr el Ghazal state in the past week, the police said.

The state police commissioner, Major General Samuel Ajuong Chwar said the incidents are caused by careless and intoxicated driving.

General Ajuong said the accidents prompted the authorities to reinforce traffic police deployment along major roads in the state.

“Last week, we lost 11 lives in accidents. During Christmas will start with accidents and we have completed our preparation so that our civilians will celebrate in peace,” he added.

The police official did not reveal the number of accidents that account for the deaths.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, Ajuong said a mobile patrolling team has been set up to respond to emergency cases during the celebrations.

“All the forces are ready, and you will see the forces patrolling freely. This demonstrates our ability to protect the city. I call the stalkers and criminals to leave the state,” said Ajuong.

“I have started with screening the traffic police this morning so that we can kick off the starting point and I hope you will see all roads will be white with uniforms,” he added.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir 1

“I can’t stop those fighting in Upper Nile”, says President Kiir

Published Wednesday, December 7, 2022

People join Thomas Cirilo over presence of herders in Equatoria – Kiir 2

People join Thomas Cirilo over presence of herders in Equatoria – Kiir

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

Military operation against armed militia underway in Chollo Kingdom – SSPDF 3

Military operation against armed militia underway in Chollo Kingdom – SSPDF

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

“This is SPLM’s last chance”, says Awet 4

“This is SPLM’s last chance”, says Awet

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

The Sentry report: NSS captures key sectors including media 5

The Sentry report: NSS captures key sectors including media

Published Thursday, December 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Global food crisis takes toll on Juba Baby Feeding Center

Published 1 second ago

Lawmaker urges SPLM-IO to address recurrent ‘White Army’ attacks

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir urges public to protect newly-built Juba-Terekeka road

Published 4 hours ago

Police: Reckless driving in WBGs kills 11 people in one week

Published 4 hours ago

Manytuil vows to curtail sexual violence, human trafficking in Unity State

Published 5 hours ago

Teenage gang member sent to reformatory prison for murder

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th December 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.