8th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Political squabble deepens as SPLM lashes at SPLM-IO over elections stance

Political squabble deepens as SPLM lashes at SPLM-IO over elections stance

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 5 hours ago

Dr. Riek Machar[left], First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, and the leader of the SPLM/SPLA (IO) met in his office with SPLM (IG) interim Secretary General, Peter Lam Both - Credit| Office of the FVP - Tuesday 29th March 2022

The Interim Secretary General of the SPLM party has refuted statements from the SPLM-IO, that there is lack of political space in the country.

Last week, the main peace partner SPLM-IO threatened to pull out of the upcoming elections due to a lack of political freedom and civic space.

Oyet Nathaniel, the Deputy Chairman of the SPLM-IO and First Deputy Speaker of the national parliament, pointed out that the absence of political space is hindering the implementation of the peace agreement in the country.

In response, Peter Lam Both, the interim Secretary General of the ruling SPLM party dismissed the claims.

“If there was no political space, will Oyet talk here? if there was no political space, did we arrest them? Do they have an army to protect them here? That is the meaning of political space that they are free to talk.”

Both said opposition politicians in the national capital and in the states are free to express their views.

However, since the formation of the unity government in early 2020, SPLM-IO leader Dr. Riek Machar has not traveled to the states or outside the country, a situation that has compelled speculations that he is under detention.

The opposition leader has not yet commented on the allegations, despite writing to IGAD when his residence was seen surrounded by security forces this year.

Last week, Oyet Nathaniel, the SPLM-IO deputy chairman, also said his group can only participate in a free, fair, and credible elections.

Oyet warned of the repeat of the 2010 elections violence that led to rebellion in South Sudan.

Reacting to the statement, SPLM interim Secretary General, Peter Lam Both said South Sudanese are tired of transitional governments.

“We must give South Sudanese their constitutional right to elect their leaders, they are tired of unending rebellions and transitional governments which do not serve the interest of the people, but the individual leaders,” he said.

“No matter how you go to implement the agreement, those parties will still want more because some of them cannot win an election, they want to sit there,” he added.

The ally of President Kiir said their party is organized and ready for “the election tomorrow with anybody.”

In August last year, President Salva Kiir told the citizens, the much-anticipated general elections will take place at the end of the transitional period in 2023.

The head-of-state however emphasized on the need to urgently complete all provisions of the revitalized peace agreement before the end of the transition.

According to the 2018 peace agreement, elections must be held sixty days before the end of the transition period.

However, the peace partners have not completed parts of chapter one on governance, chapter two on permanent security arrangements, chapter three on special reconstruction programs, chapter four on economic reforms, and even on the establishment of a proper justice system.

Prior to conduct of elections, the agreement provides for the registration of political parties, conduct of population census and voter registration.

Besides, there must be a permanent constitution in place to usher in a democratically elected government.

On Tuesday, the regional bloc IGAD called on the unity government to draw timelines for completing the remaining tasks in the peace agreement, before the conduct of elections.

 

 

 

 

Popular Stories
The speech of 10-year-old Manawa junior that melted hearts 1

The speech of 10-year-old Manawa junior that melted hearts

Published Saturday, July 2, 2022

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions 2

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions

Published Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech 3

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech

Published Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Top security chiefs vow to restore security in Tonj North 4

Top security chiefs vow to restore security in Tonj North

Published Sunday, July 3, 2022

Don’t criminalise opposing views, Dr. Albino cautions pro-dredging 5

Don’t criminalise opposing views, Dr. Albino cautions pro-dredging

Published Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Political squabble deepens as SPLM lashes at SPLM-IO over elections stance

Published 5 hours ago

Experts say no to dredging without feasibility study

Published 5 hours ago

Gov’t begins construction of National Archive building

Published 6 hours ago

Cattle-related violence left over 70 dead in Kapoeta North

Published 9 hours ago

Upper Nile gov’t starts paying teachers following strike

Published 10 hours ago

UNMISS on Independence Day: “celebrate and rally for nation-building.”

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.