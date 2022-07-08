Political squabble deepens as SPLM lashes at SPLM-IO over elections stance

The Interim Secretary General of the SPLM party has refuted statements from the SPLM-IO, that there is lack of political space in the country.

Last week, the main peace partner SPLM-IO threatened to pull out of the upcoming elections due to a lack of political freedom and civic space.

Oyet Nathaniel, the Deputy Chairman of the SPLM-IO and First Deputy Speaker of the national parliament, pointed out that the absence of political space is hindering the implementation of the peace agreement in the country.

In response, Peter Lam Both, the interim Secretary General of the ruling SPLM party dismissed the claims.

“If there was no political space, will Oyet talk here? if there was no political space, did we arrest them? Do they have an army to protect them here? That is the meaning of political space that they are free to talk.”

Both said opposition politicians in the national capital and in the states are free to express their views.

However, since the formation of the unity government in early 2020, SPLM-IO leader Dr. Riek Machar has not traveled to the states or outside the country, a situation that has compelled speculations that he is under detention.

The opposition leader has not yet commented on the allegations, despite writing to IGAD when his residence was seen surrounded by security forces this year.

Last week, Oyet Nathaniel, the SPLM-IO deputy chairman, also said his group can only participate in a free, fair, and credible elections.

Oyet warned of the repeat of the 2010 elections violence that led to rebellion in South Sudan.

Reacting to the statement, SPLM interim Secretary General, Peter Lam Both said South Sudanese are tired of transitional governments.

“We must give South Sudanese their constitutional right to elect their leaders, they are tired of unending rebellions and transitional governments which do not serve the interest of the people, but the individual leaders,” he said.

“No matter how you go to implement the agreement, those parties will still want more because some of them cannot win an election, they want to sit there,” he added.

The ally of President Kiir said their party is organized and ready for “the election tomorrow with anybody.”

In August last year, President Salva Kiir told the citizens, the much-anticipated general elections will take place at the end of the transitional period in 2023.

The head-of-state however emphasized on the need to urgently complete all provisions of the revitalized peace agreement before the end of the transition.

According to the 2018 peace agreement, elections must be held sixty days before the end of the transition period.

However, the peace partners have not completed parts of chapter one on governance, chapter two on permanent security arrangements, chapter three on special reconstruction programs, chapter four on economic reforms, and even on the establishment of a proper justice system.

Prior to conduct of elections, the agreement provides for the registration of political parties, conduct of population census and voter registration.

Besides, there must be a permanent constitution in place to usher in a democratically elected government.

On Tuesday, the regional bloc IGAD called on the unity government to draw timelines for completing the remaining tasks in the peace agreement, before the conduct of elections.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter