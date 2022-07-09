President Kiir suspends dredging project after public outcry

President Salva Kiir has ordered the suspension of all dredging-related activities until an environmental impact assessment is conducted.



The dredging project approved by the cabinet last year is targeting the Bahr el Ghazal-Naam river.

On Friday, environmental experts and academicians at the University of Juba called on the government to first carry out an environmental and social impact assessment before dredging the Nile tributaries.

The forum that was organized by the University of Juba brought together environmental experts and academicians who presented research papers on the advantages and advantages of dredging.

Politicians, lawmakers, and hundreds of University of Juba students took part in the open discussion on Friday.

In his address to the nation on the 11th Anniversary of Independence, Kiir stated that in the last few weeks, citizens were engaged in an intense debate over the issue of dredging the Bahr el Ghazal basin and the Naam River.

According to the president, those supporting it see dredging as a permanent solution to persistent floods in low-lying areas, while others think it would help open waterways for river transport and ease transportation.

However, those against dredging believe that dredging without proper studies is a path to an ecological disaster that will change South Sudan’s biodiversity forever.

This group, according to the president, fears the loss of marshlands which are the lifeline of different animal species and it means livelihood for our fishermen.

He said they also oppose dredging on the basis of adverse environmental concerns and the anticipated loss of economic livelihood.

The president stated that the country will overcome this challenge through public consultation and the conduct of credible scientific studies on the impact of dredging.

“Having followed this debate keenly, I realized that this outcry from public consultation, from both sides, came because we have not conducted an informed public consultation that addresses the concern and fears of those groups,” President Kiir said.

“These fears and concerns, whether real or perceived can only be overcome through public consultation and the conduct of credible scientific studies on the impact of dredging on the surrounding community SUDD ecosystem,

“It’s only after we have done this will our people on both sides of this debate have the confidence to support this project.”

Kiir announced the suspension of all dredging-related activities until an environmental impact assessment is conducted.

He also directed the Ministry of Environment and Forestry to conduct feasibility studies on the issue.

“To allow our citizens to participate in the construction process without emotions, I am today freezing any plan dredging activities in the SUDD region until credible professional, evidence-based studies are carried out on the impact of dredging both on the surrounding community and their ecosystem,” President Kiir announced during his address to the nation on the 11th Anniversary of Independence.

“I am directing the ministry of environment and forestry to initiate the process of identifying and eventually hiring a credible expert who will carry out the SUDD feasibility study.”

